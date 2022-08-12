Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten

Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten

Save
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten

Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeSustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail+ 68

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture
Straubing, Germany
  • Design Team Leader : Christian Volles
  • Project Architects : Robert Bogner, Matthias Schmidt
  • Laboratory Consultant : Dr Heinekamp
  • City : Straubing
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Felix Meyer

Text description provided by the architects. Nachhaltige Chemie, the new building for research and education in sustainable chemistry expands the Technische Universität Münchens Campus Straubing science center, forming the northern entrance to the campus. The elongated three-story building lies parallel to the quayside, behind the flood wall and within the flooding zone of the river Donau, thus elevated on stilts to 3 meters above the ground.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Felix Meyer

The entrance is reached via an elevated deck at the first level that spans around most of the building at the height of the flood wall. From here, the building is entered through the central hall, a three-story composition of galleries and open stairs. This communicative nexus organizes the building into a western and an eastern wing. An auditorium that protrudes from the main structure towards the riverbanks further accentuates the building.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Image 57 of 68
Ground Floor Plan

While the elevated first floor mainly contains educational functions, the upper floors contain offices, research laboratories, and technical engineering spaces. On the first floor, the large, divisible auditorium is positioned towards the river Donau in the north. The southwestern part of the first floor is occupied by a cafeteria for students and lecturers with an outdoor seating area near the main entrance. Lecture- and seminar spaces of different sizes are organized within the western part of the building, educational laboratories, a second, smaller auditorium as well as administrative offices are found in the eastern part.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Image 64 of 68
Section C
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography
© Felix Meyer

The eastern part of the second floor contains research laboratories that are planned as flexible units. The southern laboratory tract has a raised ceiling. All laboratories face outwards, the inner zone is occupied by staircases, and technical and auxiliary spaces, just like on the first floor. The western part of the second floor on the other hand contains the upper entrances to the large, divisible auditorium. Offices, lounges, conference rooms, and other staff spaces are situated on the second and third floors and are grouped around a courtyard in the western wing. The eastern part of the third floor contains the main rooms for electrical, HVAC, and other central technical units. Below the building's first level and deck, there is a parking area that has to be cleared during possible flooding events.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Image 51 of 68
© Felix Meyer
Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Felix Meyer

Wood, glass, and concrete give distinction to the facades of the buildings. Most of the building materials were sourced sustainably. The longitudinal outer walls were constructed in timber frames, the eastern and western walls are made of monolithic insulating concrete. The partially vegetated roof contains south-facing photovoltaic elements.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Felix Meyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:94315 Straubing, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Sustainable Chemistry Technical University of Munich / Schuster Pechtold Schmidt Architekten" 12 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986983/sustainable-chemistry-technical-university-of-munich-schuster-pechtold-schmidt-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream