World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Vietnam
  • Design Team : Nguyen Quynh Han, Vo Hanh Nhan
  • Client : Hoang Long Mineral JSC
  • Project Management : Hoang Long Mineral JSC
  • Structure Engineers : Cao Chánh Trung, Phan Minh Hiền
  • Window Consultant : YKK AP
  • Country : Vietnam
  Did you collaborate on this project?
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The Kaleidoscope is a living and working building located at a factory site in central Vietnam. The surrounding region is known for its severe climate: a hot wind blows throughout the dry season and typhoons and floods during the rainy season. The building is placed between the hill and the sea and frames a series of diverse—kaleidoscopic—views in directions and times. The project aims at creating a protected space from the harsh tropical climate and enhancing the user’s contact with nature through various architectural devices.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Resembling a “nón lá”, a traditional farmer’s hat of Vietnam, a large conical roof casts shadows on the entire building. The ventilated cavity between the double-layered roof functions as a heat insulator against the sunlight, while the deep eaves enable the central space’s windows to remain open even during the rains. The main function of the building is placed on a floating slab, which keeps the space protected from the ground moisture.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Image 28 of 28
Isometric View
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Allowing for natural ventilation throughout the building, solid walls are arranged perpendicularly to the roof periphery. These form a series of V-shapes to cut out triangular private rooms open towards the outside while defining a large in-between space that is used for the central office and other gathering functions. The cavernous quality of the central office allows for constantly changing natural light conditions. 

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Hiroyuki Oki
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Image 25 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Hiroyuki Oki

Perforated ventilation blocks are common building elements in tropical regions, not only to moderate environmental factors but also casting impressive light patterns. Custom precast ventilation blocks compose the outer surfaces of the triangular volumes to provide privacy to the inner rooms. These fiber-reinforced concrete blocks have larger dimensions than usual and match the grand scale of the surrounding backdrop.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Located in a remote area, the building provides both living and working spaces for the users. Under a single roof, various functions of the building are organized by seven triangular volumes that define private and common spaces. The inside of the volumes accommodates closed functions such as bedrooms and private offices, while the space between the volumes holds gathering functions such as the central office and parlors.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Image 26 of 28
Southwest Elevation

Following the transition from day to night, the main program of the building turns from working to living. The lighting design of this remote building is restrained in order to avoid contaminating the surrounding natural landscape, smoothly bridging day and night. As the day ebbs, the building starts to look like a “big house” filled with warm illumination taking the place of the daytime play of sunlight and shadow.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

The project was realized after a 5-year long process in an outlying region of Vietnam. The construction was carried out by a mixed team of experienced builders from Saigon, the largest city in Vietnam, and local “barely experienced” farmer-builders. The process was characterized by numerous moments of deliberate procedures and impromptu solutions. Not only does the project symbolize the client’s initiative, but it contributes to the evolution of the local workmanship and offers a window into the potential of rural construction.

The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hiroyuki Oki

About this office
Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima
Office

Cite: "The Kaleidoscope Office and Residence / Inrestudio / Kosuke Nishijima" 11 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986962/the-kaleidoscope-office-and-residence-inrestudio-kosuke-nishijima> ISSN 0719-8884

