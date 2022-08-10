We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeLaxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairLaxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Interior Photography, BeamLaxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 32

Office Buildings
Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Team : Ajay Bhardwaj, Shivam Goyal, Gautam Seth, Anuj Sharma
  • Client : Laxcon Steel Ltd.
  • Plumbing : Vinod Sharma
  • Electrical And Hvac : Jitendar Singh, Danit Rawani
  • Woodwork : Balaji Interior Decor, Raja Ram Suthar
  • Metalworks : Elite Metalix, Ashish Jain
  • Galvalume Steel : Harmik Singh, H.S Metals
  • Lighting Fixture And Automation : Awish Thakar
  • Curtain Wall And Glazing : Sandeep Dhameliya
  • Aluminum Window : Kinal Shah
  • Plumbing Consultant : Sanitary Consulting Services
  • City : Ahmedabad
  • Country : India
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andre Fanthome

Text description provided by the architects. The 18,000 sq. ft. office building for Laxcon Steels ltd, located in Ahmedabad, was designed to respond to pivotal questions such as; why do office buildings feel the need to stand out in an industrial complex? Why are our choices for building materials driven by what's fancier instead of feeling proud of industrial materiality? Why can't industrial buildings celebrate each other's identities and blend in to create a cohesive environment?

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andre Fanthome
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Image 28 of 32
Diagram
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Andre Fanthome
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Image 29 of 32
Plan - Ground and 1st Floor
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Andre Fanthome

Located within soaring high temperatures that range up to 45 degrees and higher, the biggest challenge was to design an office building that creates an oasis nestled amongst the hot and dry climate and industrial activity and continues to remain connected to the neighboring stainless steel manufacturing unit. The design of the building navigates the limitation of a 12-meter width mandated by the bye-laws. It creates a linear structure with courtyards and triple-height spaces with connecting bridges that bring the space together.

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andre Fanthome
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Facade
© Andre Fanthome

The concept for the building is inspired by the Pol houses of Gujarat with narrow streets and light and ventilation through internal courtyards. Similarly, the office building works as an atrium with multiple open-to-sky courts distributed throughout the building at regular intervals. This helps maintain a connection between the user and the outside environment while also shielding the inhabitants from the harsh sun.

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andre Fanthome
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Image 32 of 32
Sections CC and DD
Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Andre Fanthome

An interpretation of the product created by the factory is extensively used in the interiors in paneling, door handle, and furniture along with a lot of the scrap that the factory receives or used furniture. This celebrates the process and acknowledges the raw material for the finished product. The interiors are minimalist in nature with ribbed oak paneling and exposed RCC work. Stainless steel being the raw and finished material of the factory is used for the main staircase, bridges, door handles, panellings, and furniture.

Laxcon Steel Plant Office / Urbanscape Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andre Fanthome

Project location

Address:Plot No. 235, Sarkhej Bavla , NH8A, Village - Sarai, Taluka - Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382220, India

Urbanscape Architects
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

