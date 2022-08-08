Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. In the town of Nishinari-ku, Osaka, where old row houses (Nagaya) remain despite the town undergoing renewal, we propose a new type of accommodation that we named “Shared Residence”.

It will combine separate units that ensure privacy, with shared spaces that encourage exchange and dialogue between residents. Some of those spaces will be open to neighbors as well.

In a town where large and small buildings are intermingled, we aim for an appearance that blends in with the town by making effective use of the land.

“Shared residence” is a high-density, low-rise building, with a combination of small architectural units that melt the imposing volume seamlessly to fit the micro-scale of its old neighborhood.