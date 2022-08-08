We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior PhotographyExtended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardExtended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, BedExtended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Coliving
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: T2P Architects Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  487
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroki Kawata
  • Lead Architects : Tomonori Miura, Shikwan Yang, Tatsuhito Ono
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. In the town of Nishinari-ku, Osaka, where old row houses (Nagaya) remain despite the town undergoing renewal, we propose a new type of accommodation that we named “Shared Residence”.

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography
© Hiroki Kawata
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Image 22 of 25
Plan - First Floor
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Hiroki Kawata
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Image 25 of 25
Section
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Hiroki Kawata

It will combine separate units that ensure privacy, with shared spaces that encourage exchange and dialogue between residents. Some of those spaces will be open to neighbors as well.

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Hiroki Kawata
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Image 23 of 25
Plan - Second Floor

In a town where large and small buildings are intermingled, we aim for an appearance that blends in with the town by making effective use of the land.

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed
© Hiroki Kawata
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Image 24 of 25
North & West Elevations
Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Chair, Column
© Hiroki Kawata

“Shared residence” is a high-density, low-rise building, with a combination of small architectural units that melt the imposing volume seamlessly to fit the micro-scale of its old neighborhood.

Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office - Windows, Cityscape
© Hiroki Kawata

Cite: "Extended Townscape Residences / T2P Architects Office" 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986799/extended-townscape-residences-t2p-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

