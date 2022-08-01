Valtorta 52 Offices / Park Associati

+ 17

Project Director : Davide Pojaga

Design Team : Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi, Luna Pavanello, Ciro Capasso, Marinella Ferrari, Irene Seracca Guerrieri Stefano Venegoni, Xhensila Ogreni

Client : Domo Media Srl

Energetic Certifications : LEED Gold - Core & Shell

General Contractor : Edilferri Spa

Security Coordination : Tekne Spa

City : Milano

Country : Italy

Hard retrofitting for new flexible workplaces characterized by innovative materials. The project salvages and regenerates part of an office complex dating back to the 1960s. Thanks to a complete rethinking of the facade and the internal layout, the strong retrofitting intervention manages to create a flexible, elegant building characterized by refined materials that establish a connection with the surrounding context — a district in the north of Milan that is undergoing significant transformation.

The existing curtain wall has been entirely replaced and a fourth floor set back from the facade has been added to the three existing ones, offering additional office space and a green terrace along part of the building's perimeter.

Mostly characterized by the extreme regularity and elegance of its design, the facade's geometry thus acquires a more dynamic three-dimensional feel. To increase its streamlined character, its opaque surfaces have been reduced and the fronts are covered with glazed skin throughout. Custom-made prismatic elements made of extruded aluminum bring movement to the surface, adding a vertical dimension.

Metal has a wide range of possible formats and processes and allows high resistance over time. Furthermore, metal is the element that best reflects this area's well-established industrial character, at the same time giving the building a contemporary, refined character. Innovative use of materials also lies in the use of fibers for the reinforcement of existing structures and a ventilated facade as external cladding for the ground floor.

Developing on the corner between two roads, the building brings its new, open, and flexible character to both sides. Whether occupied by single or several tenants, the offices on the four floors will remain spacious and full of light, and enjoy two open spaces, a green terrace on the first floor and the hanging garden along the top floor’s perimeter. The project is registered with the LEED building sustainability certification protocol, Core and Shell class.