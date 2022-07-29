We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. United States
  5. Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects

Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects

Save
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects

Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsGilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamGilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Science Center, Research Center
Gill, United States
  • Principal In Charge : David Croteau
  • Project Manager : Kelley Banks
  • Project Architect : Joseph Marshall, Madeline Le, Rob Potish
  • Project Designer : Lauren Barnes, Mike Banks
  • Cost Estimating : PM&C
  • City : Gill
  • Country : United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Robert Benson

Text description provided by the architects. Evangelist Dwight Lyman Moody founded Northfield Seminary for Young Ladies in 1879 and Mount Hermon School for Boys in 1881. Beginning as two institutions to educate young people with limited resources, Northfield and Mount Hermon later became a coeducational schools in 1971. NMH enrolled students of all races and ethnicities, as well as prioritized providing opportunities for students of color.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Robert Benson

Today the school continues to encourage inclusivity, hands-on problem solving, compassionate thinking, and effective communication through holistic, rigorous academics. The new Gilder Center encourages students to develop a life-long love of learning. It honors NMH’s rich architectural history while providing a modern educational environment.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Robert Benson

NMH’s campus sits along the Connecticut River Valley in Massachusetts, a site originally used for navigation, trade, hunting, and farming. With increased European settlement and industry in the 1800s, production and trade boomed along the river. The Industrial Revolution brought new styles of architecture to New England, including Richardsonian churches and Industrial mill buildings.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Robert Benson

The Gilder Center commemorates the valley’s rich history with its dual relationship to the campus. The traditional, granite façade sits solidly on the green, reflecting NMH’s “well-grounded” ethos. Inspired by the work of HH Richardson, the façade is heavily rusticated with load-bearing stone lintels. The stone arch entrance harmonizes the structure with the campus’s existing chapel, as well as symbolizes a gateway to the sciences.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Image 24 of 30
Site Plan

Behind the granite façade, the contemporary building gestures towards the Connecticut River Valley. Lifted above glass walls, the upper slate-clad exterior seems to float above the landscape. Drawing from Industrial-style high ceilings, minimalist aesthetics, and large, divided windows, its quintessentially New England design resonates with the region’s history of technological innovation.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Robert Benson
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Robert Benson
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Image 30 of 30
Section
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Robert Benson

The Gilder Center has a variety of academic spaces including a faculty hub, maker space, lobby/presentation area, central collaboration zones, small group meeting spaces, 10 math classrooms, 10 science labs, and 5 mini-labs/prep rooms. These spaces accommodate multiple uses, stimulate creativity, and encourage interaction amongst students and faculty.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade
© Robert Benson

Embracing the school’s engaging academic environment and beautiful campus, the bright and airy interior allows for transparent views of indoor and outdoor areas. Exposed systems reveal the building’s anatomy, creating a high-tech atmosphere that demonstrates the science of construction.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Robert Benson
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Image 26 of 30
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows
© Robert Benson

The project has a sustainable design and uses local, green materials. The floor and roof structure is made of cross-laminated timber. This renewable resource reduces embodied carbon, supporting the school’s commitment to minimizing their carbon footprint. Glass walls maximize natural light, and the slate-clad exterior decreases the use of carbon-intensive manufactured products. All artificial lighting is LED, and all toilets save water through a low-flush, highly efficient design.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Robert Benson

By combining traditional architecture and modern facilities, the new Gilder Center celebrates NMH’s heritage while providing a home for its innovative and collaborative educational approach.

Save this picture!
Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Beam
© Robert Benson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gill, Massachusetts, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Flansburgh Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerResearch centerEducational ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Gilder Center Northfield Mount Hermon School / Flansburgh Architects" 29 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986212/gilder-center-northfield-mount-hermon-school-flansburgh-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream