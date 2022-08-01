Hair Salons With Sculptural and Surreal Interiors in Japan and Sweden

Save this picture! Maria Nila Head Office / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Beyond the traditional boundaries of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese wabi-sabi, the aesthetics from the far north and the far east have more parallels than one might think at first glance –it is not for nothing, after all, that they are so popularly combined with each other, creating the term Japandi.

Here we present four hair salons from Japan and Sweden that venture beyond the classic boundaries of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese wabi-sabi – skilfully hitting a broad range of interior notes, from the sculptural to the surreal.