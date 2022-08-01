We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Hair Salons With Sculptural and Surreal Interiors in Japan and Sweden

Hair Salons With Sculptural and Surreal Interiors in Japan and Sweden

Beyond the traditional boundaries of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese wabi-sabi, the aesthetics from the far north and the far east have more parallels than one might think at first glance –it is not for nothing, after all, that they are so popularly combined with each other, creating the term Japandi.

Here we present four hair salons from Japan and Sweden that venture beyond the classic boundaries of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese wabi-sabi – skilfully hitting a broad range of interior notes, from the sculptural to the surreal.

Keep reading 'Hair Salons With Sculptural and Surreal Interiors in Japan and Sweden' on Architonic.

Katharina Schwarze
Cite: Katharina Schwarze. "Hair Salons With Sculptural and Surreal Interiors in Japan and Sweden" 01 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

