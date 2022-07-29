We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Save
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLe 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeLe 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLe 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade+ 49

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Apartments
Toulouse, France
  • Associate & Team Leader : Laurie Corrocher
  • Head Of Project : Vincent Tercé
  • Client : Foncière du Sud (ex Terrenciel Promotion), Foncière du Sud (ex Terrenciel Promotion)
  • City : Toulouse
  • Country : France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

« The 16 » is located at the angle of rue de Cugnaux and rue Nungesser et Coli, close to the Arènes station in Toulouse. Rue de Cugnaux is a busy street, in the continuity of route de Saint Simon that constitutes a major entrance axis into Toulouse from La Cépière to the Saint Cyprien neighborhood. Rue de Cugnaux is currently undergoing major development. The constructions along the road alternate between existing individual houses and four-story apartment blocks, recently built or still under construction. Contrary to rue de Cugnaux, rue Nungesser et Coli is defined by an urban fabric of individual houses characteristic of the Toulouse area.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The project plot forms a sharp point at the junction where the two streets meet at a roundabout. Considering the context, the project on this particular plot must create an articulation between the developing rue de Cugnaux and the smaller scale rue Nungesser et Coli, whilst still creating an urban facade of an appropriate scale to define the public space of the roundabout.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The 18 new dwellings are split over two buildings. On one side Building A, a four-story apartment block in keeping with the developing scale of rue de Cugnaux and creating an urban facade on the roundabout, and on the other side Building B, an intermediate two-story volume on rue Nungesser et Coli that creates a harmonious transition between the collective buildings and the single-family houses.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Image 43 of 49
Transversal Section A

Building A is the main building and holds 16 dwellings. The building is aligned on the edge of the plot along rue de Cugnaux and rises to four stories as well as an attic. On the ground floor, the main entrance hall is positioned at the angle of the building whilst the rest of the ground floor contains parking and services.  The apartments are located on the upper floors and are all south-facing with loggias opening towards the inner garden. The apartments on the fourth floor are duplexes up into the attic.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

To the south, Building B rises to two stories and is built up against the existing neighboring house along the shared border of the plot. The northwest, northeast, and southeast facades of Building A are the ones facing rue de Cugnaux and the roundabout. They occupy the sharp corner of the plot and create a focal point on rue de Cugnaux. They are clad in brick laid horizontally on most of the façade except on horizontal strips where the bricks are laid vertically marking each floor level of the building.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The northwest and northeast facades feature overhanging bow windows and further mark the urban aspect of these facades. The bow window on the corner section opens up the living spaces towards the street whilst the bow widow on the facade on rue de Cugnaux holds the communal corridors of each level and creates a feature in the streetscape. These features accentuate de composition of the facades on rue de Cugnaux and the roundabout that could one day turn into a square. The project thus redefines de quality of the public space and accompanies the development and evolution of the city in the now and the future.

Save this picture!
Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taillandier Architectes Associés
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Le 16 Apartments / Taillandier Architectes Associés" 29 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986095/le-16-apartments-taillandier-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream