We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture

Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture

Save
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture
Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 1 of 10
Quarto Suna / OSA Osvaldo Segundo Arquitetos. Image © Fabio Jr

June is the month in which the day of Japanese immigration is celebrated in Brazil, a country that has the largest Japanese colony outside Japan, with more than 2 million people, Japanese or descendants. Since the 20th century, Japanese families immigrated to Brazilian rural regions, forming a solid colony in the interior of states like São Paulo, influencing many aspects of the local culture.

Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 2 of 10Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 3 of 10Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 4 of 10Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 5 of 10+ 10

On June 18, 1908, the first ship arrived in Brazil bringing Japanese families looking for better opportunities while their country was in an overwhelming economic and political crisis between the wars. Mass immigration lasted until the mid-1970s, and most of the families that landed in Brazil were poor peasants from the southern and northern provinces of Japan. Upon arriving in Brazil, they settled in regions of the rural interior of São Paulo, where over time they had more exchanges with Brazilians and other immigrants until they consolidated themselves as a strong colony, influencing the food, habits and even the architecture of the region.

In turn, Japan recovered economically and became one of the strongest economies in the world, being, therefore, an influential agent of culture in the world. Within the scope of architecture, for example, Japan is the country with the most Pritzker Architecture Prize winners, with 7 nominees: Arata Isozaki in 2019, Shigeru Ban in 2014, Toyo Ito in 2013, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa in 2010, Tadao Ando in 1995, Fumihiko Haki in 1993 and Kenzo Tange 1987. In this way, the attributes of Japanese culture that were imprinted on architecture were also recognized globally and began to influence projects around the world, whether from their techniques, form, aesthetics and even conceptually. Check out a selection of Brazilian projects that demonstrate this influence below:

Technical Influence

Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 6 of 10
Espaço Núcleo Pulso / 23 SUL . Image © Pedro Kok

Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 7 of 10
Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA. Image © Jomar Bragança

Aesthetic Influence

Quarto Suna / OSA Osvaldo Segundo Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 8 of 10
Quarto Suna / OSA Osvaldo Segundo Arquitetos. Image © Fabio Jr

Refuge / Piacesi Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 9 of 10
Refuge / Piacesi Arquitetos Associados. Image © Gustavo Xavier

Micro Escritório em Muxarabi de Madeira / LIVRE arquitetura

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 4 of 10
Micro Escritório em Muxarabi de Madeira / LIVRE arquitetura. Image © Luis Andre Guedes

Cultural Influence

Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 2 of 10
Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin. Image © Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 5 of 10
Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados. Image © Jomar Bragança

Restaurante Dokyo / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Save this picture!
Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture - Image 3 of 10
Restaurante Dokyo / Studio Gabriel Bordin. Image © Fabio Júnior Severo

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Brazilian Designs Inspired by Japanese Architecture" [Projetos brasileiros com inspiração na arquitetura japonesa ] 02 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986051/brazilian-designs-inspired-by-japanese-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream