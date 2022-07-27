Jae Jiwa Jae Kasinda Bungalows / RDMA

+ 26

Area Jiwa : 90m2

Area Kasinda : 190m2

City : Bandung

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located around 45 minutes from the city center of Bandung, Indonesia, nestled on top of a sloping contour overlooking a valley surrounded by lush hills, the Jiwa villa was designed to be an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Various species of wood, concrete bricks, and black-painted steels are chosen as the primary materials for the three-story villa in order to blend in with the surrounding environment as well as give guests the chance to break away from their daily routines and unwind. The villa was designed to accommodate three renting scenarios where guests can book the large studio room on the first floor; rent two junior suites on the third floor along with living space on the second; or book all three floors at once to accommodate larger groups.

These scenarios dictate how the sequence was developed, which is why the villa has two entrances, a pathway with access to the studio unit on the first floor and a ramp to access the living space, and two junior suites on the upper floors. The studio is also connected to the rest of the property via a garden and a perforated metal door which can be opened if guests choose to book the entire villa. The first floor is sunken slightly from the entrance’s elevation so the mass of the villa is not too towering. Meanwhile, the concrete brick outer walls are tapered gently to one side, following the slopes of the access ramp. The gentle sloping of the walls does not only provide an accent to the mostly wooden box-shaped mass but also opens up the view from Jiwa’s second and third floors as well as that of a neighboring villa, which is part of the same resort.

Inside, skylights are used to let in more natural light while big windows are carefully positioned so guests can enjoy the breathtaking view of the valley below, the surrounding hills, and the cityscape far away, all while still maintaining privacy. Shaped like the letter “Z” when viewed from the air, the two-floor Kasinda villa features two wings with nearly identical floor plans, built at an angle relative to the site so guests can soak in the breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and the city of Bandung, Indonesia far in the horizon. The left wing has one spacious suite and a semi-outdoor jacuzzi on the first floor and on the second, living space and a balcony where guests can lounge. Aside from having two junior suites instead of one, the right wing also has the same floor plan, rotated 180 degrees.

The different orientations of the left and the right wings provide guests with their own unique views of the surrounding landscape while ensuring that guests enjoy their privacy. The two wings can easily be combined into one massive villa for larger groups, joined together on the second floor by four hidden doors which pivot along their center axis. Meanwhile, on the first floor, the two wings are connected via perforated metal doors. Because the villa is part of a larger resort complex, Kasinda’s mass, with its gently sloping roof, was designed in such a way as to not obstruct the view of the villa next door.

Exposed concrete blocks and various species of woods are chosen as the primary material for the villa to blend in with the tranquil woodlands setting surrounding the villa. The colors and textures found in the concrete blocks and woods are accented with the use of black painted steels as well as splashes of white from some of the interior fixtures and details. The sequence is also unique as guests enter the villa via a ramp that connects the parking space to the bedrooms on the first floor instead of the living space above. The materials used, the way the floor plan is laid out as well as the natural landscapes provide guests with a unique architectural experience that they would not find in their homes or day-to-day activities in the city.