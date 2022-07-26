Doreen Adengo, Progressive Architect from Uganda and Founder of Adengo Architecture Passes Away

Save this picture! Doreen Adengo. Image Courtesy of Adengo Architecture

Doreen Adengo, architect from Kampala, Uganda has passed away, as reported by African Futures Institute’s Instagram Account, after a long battle with cancer. Founder of Adengo Architecture in 2015, a research-based multi-disciplinary practice operating out of her hometown Kampala, Doreen, a registered architect in the United States and Uganda, had earned her undergraduate at the Catholic University (Bachelor of Science in Architecture) and graduate studies at Yale (Masters of Architecture). She has taught at The New School and Pratt Institute in New York, the University of Johannesburg’s Graduate School of Architecture, and was currently teaching at Uganda Martyrs University. In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Doreen Adengo was recognized by ArchDaily as one of the established practitioners implicated in change.

+ 5

Lesley Lokko, African Futures Institute's Founder & Director explains that “I have worked with Doreen for many years, from her appointment as a Visiting Professor at the GSA, to her writings and projects that were published in FOLIO, her work with Mpho Matsipa at African Mobilities and much beyond. My heart goes out to her parents, her sister Cathy, and all her many friends, extended family, and colleagues. A profound loss on so many levels. Rest in power, Doreen.”

Prominent and innovative, Doreen Isa Adengo worked for design firms in London, Washington DC, and New York, before moving back to Kampala, and founding Adengo Architecture in 2015, a practice “grounded in research and multidisciplinary collaboration […] focused more recently on affordable housing in Kampala, Uganda.” Her work ranges from the design of furniture and buildings to research and advocacy focusing on the urban and regional scales. She has helped produce exhibits and workshops exploring Ugandan urbanism and architecture at the Goethe-Zentrum Kampala and the Architecture Museum of the Technical University Munich.

Save this picture! AFRICAN MOBILITIES (3X3). Image Courtesy of Adengo Architecture

Doreen's early career began with several internships including Adjaye Associates' London office where she worked on a range of projects including Silver Light, a single-family residential building in West London, as announced by the firm's official Instagram account.