  Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes
Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 1 of 18
Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects. Imagem © Abdulrahman Bayshout

Architecture and cuisine build different relationships, depending on the local culture. When this combination results in stores, it usually enhances the experience of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and bars.

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 2 of 18Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 3 of 18Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 4 of 18Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 5 of 18+ 18

By exploring colors, textures, materials and even different shapes and structures, restaurants, bars and cafes often use their architecture as a tool to attract customers. The projects of this type of store tend to value innovations and have more freedom of conception, seeking to transmit the identity of the cuisine to the physical space as well. The spatial result, as well as the gastronomy involved, varies from place to place, therefore, we have selected experiences from all parts of the globe to inspire restaurant, bar and cafe projects:

North America

RYU Peel Restaurant / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 14 of 18
Restaurante RYU / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design. Image Cortesia de David Dworkind

MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 4 of 18
MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated. Imagem © Chris Miele

Latin America

Los Alexis Taco Place / RA!

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 17 of 18
Los Alexis Taco Place / RA!. Imagem © RA!

Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 18 of 18
Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental. Imagem © Ema Blom

Bar Sánchez / Plan:b arquitectos

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 5 of 18
Bar Sánchez / Plan:b arquitectos. Imagem © Alejandro Arango

Restaurante NATTU / Estúdio Penha

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 15 of 18
Restaurante NATTU / Estúdio Penha. Imagem © Eduardo Castello

Europe

Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 16 of 18
Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan. Imagem © Felix Laasme

Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 11 of 18
Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca. Imagem © Raul Jichici

Asia

September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 2 of 18
September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor. Imagem © Phú Đào

DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 9 of 18
DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture. Imagem © Design Capture

Middle East

Character Café & Gallery / OJAN Design Studio

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 3 of 18
Character Café & Gallery / OJAN Design Studio. Imagem © M. H. Hamzehlouie

Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 10 of 18
Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects. Imagem © Abdulrahman Bayshout

Africa

Stereokitchen / Paul Kaloustian Architect

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 8 of 18
Stereokitchen / Paul Kaloustian Architect. Imagem © Joe Kesrouani

MUDcafeteria / Anna Schweiger + Jaap Willemsen

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 7 of 18
MUDcafeteria / Anna Schweiger + Jaap Willemsen. Image Cortesia de Anna Schweiger

Oceania 

Yellow Treehouse Restaurant / Pacific Environments

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 12 of 18
Yellow Treehouse Restaurant / Pacific Environments. Imagem © Lucy Gauntlett

Maitland Riverlink / CHROFI + McGregor Coxalls

Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes - Image 13 of 18
Maitland Riverlink / CHROFI + McGregor Coxalls. Imagem © Simon Wood

