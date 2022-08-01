Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes

Save this picture! Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects. Imagem © Abdulrahman Bayshout

Architecture and cuisine build different relationships, depending on the local culture. When this combination results in stores, it usually enhances the experience of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and bars.

By exploring colors, textures, materials and even different shapes and structures, restaurants, bars and cafes often use their architecture as a tool to attract customers. The projects of this type of store tend to value innovations and have more freedom of conception, seeking to transmit the identity of the cuisine to the physical space as well. The spatial result, as well as the gastronomy involved, varies from place to place, therefore, we have selected experiences from all parts of the globe to inspire restaurant, bar and cafe projects:

North America

Save this picture! Restaurante RYU / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design. Image Cortesia de David Dworkind

Save this picture! MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated. Imagem © Chris Miele

Latin America

Save this picture! Los Alexis Taco Place / RA!. Imagem © RA!

Save this picture! Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental. Imagem © Ema Blom

Save this picture! Bar Sánchez / Plan:b arquitectos. Imagem © Alejandro Arango

Save this picture! Restaurante NATTU / Estúdio Penha. Imagem © Eduardo Castello

Europe

Save this picture! Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan. Imagem © Felix Laasme

Save this picture! Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca. Imagem © Raul Jichici

Asia

Save this picture! September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor. Imagem © Phú Đào

Save this picture! DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture. Imagem © Design Capture

Middle East

Save this picture! Character Café & Gallery / OJAN Design Studio. Imagem © M. H. Hamzehlouie

Save this picture! Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects. Imagem © Abdulrahman Bayshout

Africa

Save this picture! Stereokitchen / Paul Kaloustian Architect. Imagem © Joe Kesrouani

Save this picture! MUDcafeteria / Anna Schweiger + Jaap Willemsen. Image Cortesia de Anna Schweiger

Oceania

Save this picture! Yellow Treehouse Restaurant / Pacific Environments. Imagem © Lucy Gauntlett