Celebrating Culinary Arts: Architecture and the Experience of Restaurants and Cafes

Architecture and cuisine build different relationships, depending on the local culture. When this combination results in stores, it usually enhances the experience of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and bars.
By exploring colors, textures, materials and even different shapes and structures, restaurants, bars and cafes often use their architecture as a tool to attract customers. The projects of this type of store tend to value innovations and have more freedom of conception, seeking to transmit the identity of the cuisine to the physical space as well. The spatial result, as well as the gastronomy involved, varies from place to place, therefore, we have selected experiences from all parts of the globe to inspire restaurant, bar and cafe projects:
