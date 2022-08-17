Submit a Project Advertise
World
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Óscar Hernández

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, GardenEducational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest, DeckEducational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, Beam, Deck, HandrailEducational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Visitor Center, Educational Architecture
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: TEAM730
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Óscar Hernández
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Comex, Firenze, HYNOX, Helvex, Ternium
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Óscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project for the “Educational Area and Visitor Service Center” is located on the north face of the main access road of the Alfonso L. Herrera Chapultepec Zoo, within the 1st Section of the Chapultepec Forest, in Mexico City. The project is part of the comprehensive improvement of the zoo and offers interactive experiences in the educational and cultural fields.

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest, Deck
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Óscar Hernández

The general design vision focused on achieving the minimum impact within the surface destined for the architectural intervention, respecting and integrating the existing plant species of the site as part of the building experience, ensuring maximum water permeability to the subsoil, and offering an architectural product that actively dialogues with its magnificent location, and recycles and adds value to an existing underused property.

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Door, Column, Windows
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Facade
© Óscar Hernández

Taking a regular quadrangular prism as the basic unit of modulation, the proposal for the new construction spreads naturally through the terrain, managing to draw and blur the limits of architecture and its relationship with nature. 56 modules are grouped to contain walkways, stairs, a ramp, an open-air forum, a multipurpose room, a visitor service space, sanitary units, a warehouse, and a machine room. The main covered spaces are elevated to ensure the minimum impact and the largest rainwater catchment area. 

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Image 25 of 25
Zoo - Axo
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Image 18 of 25
Section Area
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, Patio
© Óscar Hernández

It is through empty modules, striated quadrants in different directions and densities, closed prisms with solid and transparent surfaces, and existing and proposed vegetation, that light, and shadow articulate spaces that envelop geometry and integrate interior and exterior.

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Óscar Hernández
Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography
© Óscar Hernández

In the case of the recycling of the existing building, the focus was on fully conserving the architectural quality of the already built object and intervening strategically inside it. Likewise, a new volume was proposed, light and transparent, that would actively dialogue as a finishing touch with the stone base on which it rests, as well as with the new construction through its materiality and transparency.

Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Óscar Hernández

Project location

Address:Zoológico de Chapultepec Alfonso L. Herrera, Calzada Chivatito s/n, Bosque de Chapultepec I Sección, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11850, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
TEAM730
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Educational Area and Visitor Service Center of Chapultepec Zoo/ TEAM730" [Área educativa y centro de atención al visitante Zoológico de Chapultepec / TEAM730] 17 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985867/educational-area-and-visitor-service-center-of-chapultepec-zoo-team730> ISSN 0719-8884

