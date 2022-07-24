We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Schools
Ludhiāna, India
  Ludhiāna
  India
St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. The weather & topography of Punjab was unlike anything we had experienced before. 

Weather-wise, it’s a land of extremes. Summers soar almost up to 50 degrees and winters drop to zero degrees.

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
The topography of the countryside is quite interesting. The settlements here are akin to a galaxy of dense clusters, created in order to stay clear of the cultivable land which is fertile and highly irrigated. This is one of the highest grain-yielding regions in the country.

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Miles and miles of uninterrupted flat land, with the absence of obstruction by any mountains, produces high-speed hostile winds that also bring in considerable dust. 

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
The school was situated on the outskirts of one of these clusters in between the fields which gave us scenic views and cool winds in the summer months due to the standing rice crop.  But at the end of each harvest cycle, there would be frequent dust storms. There was also the problem of stubble burning which brought in considerable ash with the winds. 

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
This led to the evolution of the arc-shaped form of the school building. The fortress-like blank walls aim to deflect the gusty winds and channel them through the open pockets of the built mass in a gentler avatar.

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
The taupe color of the blank walls is to match that of the surrounding soil so that the weathering they endure gets camouflaged. 

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography
St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Breaks in the wall are articulated by brightly colored bridge elements. Most openings are oriented toward small courts that are created by the finger-like massing of the built form. Very few openings are in the direction of the incident winds. The courts are mutually shaded through the day. The size and scale of the courts have been kept intimate as they also play spaces for the younger children – these may perhaps double up as winter classrooms as well! 

St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya School Phase 1 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
