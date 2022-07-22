21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation

Save this picture! Casa Cova / anonimous. Image © Nin Solis

One of the most representative non-fixed elements of the tropical zones of Mexico are the hammocks, as they are part of the history and daily life, representing an important piece of furniture in the houses. Although it is true that the hammock is not originally from Mexico, it is thought that it may have arrived in the Yucatan Peninsula and was adopted throughout the southeast of the country in areas whose temperature and humidity require a kind of floating bed. In the case of the Mayan region, hammocks were initially made of Hamack tree bark. Later, both in the Mexican region and in the rest of Central America, the sisal plant, with softer and more elastic fibres, began to be used.

In a more global approach, hammocks are historically linked to travel, being used by indigenous people to rest on their hunting expeditions and also to rest in village houses. With the passage of time and colonisation, this object was incorporated into the culture of the colonisers, becoming furniture in large terraced houses and an obligatory element for travellers who used the balconies of the settlers as a temporary stay. However, these elements have been adapted to weave with contemporary ways of living where they are given significant relevance, giving them an important character and shaping some of the most attractive spaces.

In homes, this element has become a key piece of decoration that refers to rest, tranquillity, comfort and freshness. That is why on this occasion, we have selected 21 indoor and outdoor spaces where hammocks add a very special touch.

Casa La Extraviada / em-estudio.

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual.

Casa GG-15 / Reyes Rios + Larraín Arquitectos.

Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual.

La casa del sapo / Espacio 18 Arquitectura.

Casa reticular / Taller Estilo Arquitectura.

Casa Maca / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción.

Pabellón Casa Mejorada / Arista Cero.

Casa Chacala / CoA arquitectura + Estudio Macías Peredo.

Casona Sforza / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach.

Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual.

Edificio Pórtico Palmeto / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual.

Viviendas Amé 236 / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos.

Casa de La Barca / TENTE.R Arquitectura y Diseño.