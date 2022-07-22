We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. 21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation

One of the most representative non-fixed elements of the tropical zones of Mexico are the hammocks, as they are part of the history and daily life, representing an important piece of furniture in the houses. Although it is true that the hammock is not originally from Mexico, it is thought that it may have arrived in the Yucatan Peninsula and was adopted throughout the southeast of the country in areas whose temperature and humidity require a kind of floating bed. In the case of the Mayan region, hammocks were initially made of Hamack tree bark. Later, both in the Mexican region and in the rest of Central America, the sisal plant, with softer and more elastic fibres, began to be used.

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 2 of 2421 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 3 of 2421 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 4 of 2421 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 5 of 24+ 24

In a more global approach, hammocks are historically linked to travel, being used by indigenous people to rest on their hunting expeditions and also to rest in village houses. With the passage of time and colonisation, this object was incorporated into the culture of the colonisers, becoming furniture in large terraced houses and an obligatory element for travellers who used the balconies of the settlers as a temporary stay. However, these elements have been adapted to weave with contemporary ways of living where they are given significant relevance, giving them an important character and shaping some of the most attractive spaces.

In homes, this element has become a key piece of decoration that refers to rest, tranquillity, comfort and freshness. That is why on this occasion, we have selected 21 indoor and outdoor spaces where hammocks add a very special touch.

La Extraviada House / em-estudio

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 6 of 24
Casa La Extraviada / em-estudio. Image © Nin Solis

Cosmos House / S-AR

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 7 of 24
Casa cosmos / S-AR. Image

Casa Cova / anonimous

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 13 of 24
Casa Cova / anonimous. Image

Gabriela House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 19 of 24
Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image

GG-15 House / Reyes Rios + Larraín Arquitectos

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 15 of 24
Casa GG-15 / Reyes Rios + Larraín Arquitectos. Image

Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 17 of 24
Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image

Chuburná House / Cabrera Arqs

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 3 of 24
Casa Chuburná / Cabrera Arqs. Image

Casa del Sapo / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 5 of 24
La casa del sapo / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image

Casa Reticular / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 18 of 24
Casa reticular / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Casa Maca / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 14 of 24
Casa Maca / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Casa Mejorada Pavilion / Arista Cero

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 10 of 24
Pabellón Casa Mejorada / Arista Cero. Image

Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 4 of 24
Casa Chacala / CoA arquitectura + Estudio Macías Peredo. Image

Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 23 of 24
Casona Sforza / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image

Progressive Housing MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 20 of 24
Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image

Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 21 of 24
Edificio Pórtico Palmeto / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image

Amé 236 Housing / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 9 of 24
Viviendas Amé 236 / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos. Image

House in La Barca / TENTE.R Arquitectura y Diseño

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 2 of 24
Casa de La Barca / TENTE.R Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 24 of 24
Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image

Town Houses Líbano / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 11 of 24
Town houses Líbano / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Sitpach House / Desnivel Arquitectos

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 22 of 24
Casa Sitpach / Desnivel Arquitectos. Image

Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER

21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation - Image 12 of 24
Casa Xcuyun / BRUMA TALLER. Image

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "21 Spaces in Mexico That Integrate Hammocks for Rest and Contemplation" [21 espacios en México que integran hamacas para descanso y contemplación] 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985390/21-spaces-in-mexico-that-integrate-hammocks-for-rest-and-contemplation> ISSN 0719-8884

