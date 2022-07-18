We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature

date 2022-07-18
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 1 of 45
© Julien Lanoo

Finnish architect Juhani Pallasmaa once said that "architecture is essentially an extension of nature into the man-made realm, providing the ground for perception and the horizon of experiencing and understanding the world."

In the constant hustle and bustle of the modern surroundings, it is more than needed to take a step back and listen to the sounds of something as calmly powerful as nature. Moreover, listening to the beautiful harmonies created by birds chirping and sound waves can make our inner voice louder as well.

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 3 of 4515 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 2 of 4515 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 4 of 4515 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 5 of 45+ 45

Listening is certainly a skill that requires undivided attention and patience. Thus, to pay homage to the music of nature, we celebrate World Listening Day on July 18th to honor the birthday of the Canadian composer and environmentalist Raymond Murray Schafer, well known as the founder of acoustic ecology.

Find below a series of contemporary architecture projects whose design accentuates the human's calmness, composure, and awareness through mindful design that emphasizes the sounds of nature.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Visitor Center / Weiss/Manfredi

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 31 of 45
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 21 of 45
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 40 of 45
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

Walk Over the Quarry / henkai architekti + Zahrada-Park-Krajina

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 25 of 45
© BoysPlayNice
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 20 of 45
© BoysPlayNice
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 34 of 45
© BoysPlayNice

Imagination Circle / UnSangDong Architects

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 45 of 45
© Namgoong Sun
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 43 of 45
© Namgoong Sun
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 44 of 45
© Namgoong Sun

Between Royal Azalea and Silver Grass / D.LIM architects

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 5 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 14 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 33 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon

ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 19 of 45
© Hiroyuki Hirai
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 22 of 45
© Hiroyuki Hirai
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 32 of 45
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Myeongjeong Meditation Garden / IROJE Architects & Planners

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 4 of 45
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 41 of 45
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 24 of 45
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners

Wellness Center / D.LIM architects

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 12 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 23 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 37 of 45
© Jun-hwan Yoon

The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 13 of 45
© Ui Hyun Hwang
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 15 of 45
© Jihun Bae

Qaammat Pavilion / Konstantin Arkitekter

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 2 of 45
© Julien Lanoo
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 6 of 45
© Julien Lanoo

Yoga Pavilion / Nyréns Arkitektkontor

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 17 of 45
© Thomas Zaar
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 30 of 45
© Thomas Zaar
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 42 of 45
© Thomas Zaar

Facts Tåkern Visitor Centre / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 8 of 45
© Christian Badenfelt
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 9 of 45
© Åke Eson Lindman
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 7 of 45
© Tord-Rickard Sîderstrîm

Yunyang Riverfront Visitor Center in Chongqing / Atelier Deshaus

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 27 of 45
© Schran Image
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 36 of 45
© Schran Image
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 10 of 45
© Schran Image

Red Ribbon Park / Turenscape

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 18 of 45
Courtesy of Turenscape
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 28 of 45
Courtesy of Turenscape
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 39 of 45
Courtesy of Turenscape

Art Pavilion M / Studio Ossidiana

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 35 of 45
© Riccardo de Vecchi
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 3 of 45
© Riccardo de Vecchi
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 26 of 45
© Riccardo de Vecchi

The Straw Pavilion / MIA Design Studio

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 29 of 45
© Trieu Chien

15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 38 of 45
© Trieu Chien
15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature - Image 11 of 45
© Trieu Chien

About this author
Luciana Pejić
Author

Cite: Luciana Pejić. "15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature" 18 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

