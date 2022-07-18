15 Contemporary Projects that Emphasize the Sounds of Nature

Finnish architect Juhani Pallasmaa once said that "architecture is essentially an extension of nature into the man-made realm, providing the ground for perception and the horizon of experiencing and understanding the world."



In the constant hustle and bustle of the modern surroundings, it is more than needed to take a step back and listen to the sounds of something as calmly powerful as nature. Moreover, listening to the beautiful harmonies created by birds chirping and sound waves can make our inner voice louder as well.

Listening is certainly a skill that requires undivided attention and patience. Thus, to pay homage to the music of nature, we celebrate World Listening Day on July 18th to honor the birthday of the Canadian composer and environmentalist Raymond Murray Schafer, well known as the founder of acoustic ecology.

Find below a series of contemporary architecture projects whose design accentuates the human's calmness, composure, and awareness through mindful design that emphasizes the sounds of nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners

