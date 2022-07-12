We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office

House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office

Save this project
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office

House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa, BeamHouse in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows, ConcreteHouse in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sekigahara, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple in Sekigahara, Gifu Prefecture, this house sits on an oblong lot running from north to south, adjacent to heavily wooded land that makes for beautiful natural surroundings. The design consists of a central living space just large enough to meet the residents’ needs, with a terrace on both the north and south sides and a large roof covering the terraces and interior space.

Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Image 13 of 14
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Concrete
© Toshiyuki Yano

On the south side of the residence is an entrance terrace that leads to the interior and is connected to the living room. On the north side is a terrace that serves as a passage to a detached family altar room and guest room while also connecting to the living room and bedroom in the main house.

Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa, Beam
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Image 14 of 14
Section
Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Toshiyuki Yano

The roof over both terraces makes spending time outside more comfortable. The main living area is partially underground. Lowering the floor below the terraces allows for high ceilings, and because of the slopes around the house, visibility from outside is blocked despite large windows on all four sides, creating a relaxing atmosphere. The large, grass-covered roof offers expansive views of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Toshiyuki Yano

Chairs or tents can easily be brought up to enjoy the outdoors, and the grass is expected to provide excellent insulation. There is a shelter at the center of the roof. The reinforced concrete building uses box frame construction, with simplified construction methods selected to cut costs.

Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Toshiyuki Yano

The result is a luxurious single-story living space where the interior and exterior are smoothly integrated, the natural surroundings are incorporated generously into the design, and the roof offers exciting lifestyle options. We expect that nature will become an even stronger presence over time as plants take over the open spaces and hillsides on the property, strengthening the connection to the greenery in the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office - Exterior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Airhouse Design Office
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office" 12 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985235/house-in-sekigahara-airhouse-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream