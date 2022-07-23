We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Henrietta House / MoreySmith

Henrietta House / MoreySmith

Save this project
Henrietta House / MoreySmith

Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Exterior PhotographyHenrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, FacadeHenrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior PhotographyHenrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Refurbishment
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The striking redesign of Henrietta House was born out of MoreySmith’s vision to transform the existing space into a workplace of the future – to be home to global property agent CBRE’s 2,000 London based employees. First constructed in the 1990s, Henrietta House had been used by CBRE for over 10 years and was no longer fit for their evolving needs and growing workforce. The business needed an aspirational HQ that employees could be proud of prioritising collaboration, wellbeing and client-facing interaction.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Philip Durrant
Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hufton + Crow

MoreySmith utilised innovative architectural solutions to expand the building by 40,500 sq ft over a former retail loading bay while refurbishing the existing concrete structure. This enabled the studio to significantly increase the floorplan of Henrietta House to introduce state-of-the-art features without the need for major demolition.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Facade
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

To encourage cross-team collaboration and facilitate a flexible-working culture, MoreySmith introduced a range of working environments to give people the freedom to choose the set-up most suited to their day. This includes a University-style library for quiet and contemplative working, created from reclaimed space from electrical plant services.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Fiona Smallshaw

Also on the seventh floor, a client entertainment and pitch suite has been constructed with designated space for private dining and intimate events. A connecting terrace offers unparalleled views of Bond Street and London’s skyline. In the new light filled atriums to the rear of the building, a central café serves as the social hub of Henrietta House with space for al-fresco dining and informal meetings by day, and buzzing events by night. Extending onto outdoor terraces, an abundance of greenery and wild planting offers an escape to nature in the heart of the city.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Philip Durrant
Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Philip Durrant

Space on the lower ground floor has been transformed into a Wellness Centre, with a staff gym and spin studio offering professionally run classes, as well as a mental health suite and bicycle storage. Bespoke art from a diverse range of artists is featured throughout the building with a stand-out piece from ceramic artist Fernando Casasempere suspended weightlessly above the reception. Made from 2,000 pieces of hand-moulded porcelain, Murmuration, references the migratory patterns of birds and the movement of CBRE’s workforce throughout Henrietta House.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Philip Durrant

Working in collaboration with CBRE and landlord Lazari Investments, the redesign led by MoreySmith has transformed the working culture of the business while leaving the smallest environmental footprint possible. Construction ensured sustainability was considered from the outset, with the use of sustainably sourced timber, 100% LED lighting and solar panels to provide a renewable energy source. The building is now on track to achieve Platinum WELL certification and BREEAM Excellent.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Interior Photography
© Philip Durrant

After four years of construction, Henrietta House is an exceptional case study of design-led refurbishment that has used the best of the old to create something entirely modern and new. The finished product has been transformational to the original structure and has reset the standard of modern workplaces for the post-pandemic workforce.

Save this picture!
Henrietta House / MoreySmith - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MoreySmith
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Henrietta House / MoreySmith" 23 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985074/henrietta-house-moreysmith> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream