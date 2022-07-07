Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra

+ 38

Housing • Rafaela, Argentina Architects: Mauricio Morra

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2303 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Barco Instalaciones , FV , Iluminarte , Ilva , JyM Aberturas , Lare , Norly Equipamientos , Peisa , Roca

Architect In Charge : Mauricio Morra

Project Collaborators : Valeria Alasia, Diego Degiovanni

Structure Calculations : Héctor Mónaco

Execution Metallic Structure And Aluminum Cladding : Metalúrgica Mosso

Masonry Execution : Miguel Coria Construcciones

Execution Of Dry Enclosures And Painting : Berra revestimientos y pintura

Landscaping : Los Robles

City : Rafaela

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The Two Metallic Houses are located on a corner lot of 12 x 30 meters, in a neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the city of Rafaela, province of Santa Fe, Argentina. The corner situation is used to generate income on its longest north side and prioritize both houses. The proposal avoids common spaces, which meant higher construction and maintenance costs. The land was divided exactly in half, leaving the entire built and free private surface -with its own patios-, except for the obligatory North retreat that has remained as a semi-public garden.

Both houses are identical 2-bedroom duplexes (one accessible bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and one on the ground floor). They are supported by south and west dividing walls with services and taking advantage of the best east and north orientations for lighting, sunlight, and ventilation.

Its structure is metallic and modulated, with double UPN profiles, plus square and rectangular tubes. The openings and outer shells are made of aluminum (vertical rectangular tubes placed face or edge). These main components -structure, envelopes, and openings- merge into a unified and integrated expression, fulfilling multiple roles: climate control, lighting, visuals, privacy, and security, with very low maintenance. Regarding the interior, the partitioning is solved with dry technologies.

They have double-height galleries facing East, operating as a transition between the interior (stay rooms where the double-height living-dining room stands out) and the exterior (expansion patios). There is a close relationship, synergy, and spatial fluidity between these three categories -interior-transition-exterior-. A light patio on the upper floor accentuates this contingency and integration of free and covered spaces, with light situations and the presence of natural elements -sky, light, vegetation- that favor an atmosphere of calm.

Due to its topological configuration, the proposal includes versatility of uses and flexibility to add future extensions, without corrupting its original concepts. In some of the double-height modules -living-dining room or gallery- mezzanines with dry technologies can be added very simply, within the same construction.