World
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsTwo Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior PhotographyTwo Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, FacadeTwo Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Interior Photography, Facade+ 38

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Rafaela, Argentina
  • Architects: Mauricio Morra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2303
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Barco Instalaciones, FV, Iluminarte, Ilva, JyM Aberturas, Lare, Norly Equipamientos, Peisa, Roca
  • Architect In Charge : Mauricio Morra
  • Project Collaborators : Valeria Alasia, Diego Degiovanni
  • Structure Calculations : Héctor Mónaco
  • Execution Metallic Structure And Aluminum Cladding : Metalúrgica Mosso
  • Masonry Execution : Miguel Coria Construcciones
  • Execution Of Dry Enclosures And Painting : Berra revestimientos y pintura
  • Landscaping : Los Robles
  • City : Rafaela
  • Country : Argentina
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The Two Metallic Houses are located on a corner lot of 12 x 30 meters, in a neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the city of Rafaela, province of Santa Fe, Argentina. The corner situation is used to generate income on its longest north side and prioritize both houses. The proposal avoids common spaces, which meant higher construction and maintenance costs. The land was divided exactly in half, leaving the entire built and free private surface -with its own patios-, except for the obligatory North retreat that has remained as a semi-public garden.

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ramiro Sosa

Both houses are identical 2-bedroom duplexes (one accessible bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and one on the ground floor). They are supported by south and west dividing walls with services and taking advantage of the best east and north orientations for lighting, sunlight, and ventilation.

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

Its structure is metallic and modulated, with double UPN profiles, plus square and rectangular tubes. The openings and outer shells are made of aluminum (vertical rectangular tubes placed face or edge). These main components -structure, envelopes, and openings- merge into a unified and integrated expression, fulfilling multiple roles: climate control, lighting, visuals, privacy, and security, with very low maintenance. Regarding the interior, the partitioning is solved with dry technologies.

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Image 36 of 38
Plans
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

They have double-height galleries facing East, operating as a transition between the interior (stay rooms where the double-height living-dining room stands out) and the exterior (expansion patios). There is a close relationship, synergy, and spatial fluidity between these three categories -interior-transition-exterior-. A light patio on the upper floor accentuates this contingency and integration of free and covered spaces, with light situations and the presence of natural elements -sky, light, vegetation- that favor an atmosphere of calm.

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Image 37 of 38
Secciones y elevaciones
Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

Due to its topological configuration, the proposal includes versatility of uses and flexibility to add future extensions, without corrupting its original concepts. In some of the double-height modules -living-dining room or gallery- mezzanines with dry technologies can be added very simply, within the same construction.

Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa

Project location

Address:Rafaela, Santa Fe Province, Argentina

Cite: "Two Metallic Houses / Mauricio Morra" [Dos casas metálicas / Mauricio Morra] 07 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984848/two-metallic-houses-mauricio-morra> ISSN 0719-8884

