World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Public Architecture
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Landscape Designers : Oleksandr Prokhorov, Andrii Buchkovskyi
  • Engineering Support : LLC APT Group
  • City : Kyiv
  • Country : Ukraine
Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Interior Photography
© Oleksii Poremskyi

Text description provided by the architects. A school is a place where children spend a lot of time, which is why it should form a creative atmosphere and the desire for ambitious achievements in the younger generation.

Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Interior Photography
© Oleksii Poremskyi

For the school Inventor, we have set the following tasks: creativity, brightness, and regard for the comfort of children.

Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Interior Photography
© Oleksii Poremskyi
Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Image 4 of 11
© Oleksii Poremskyi

We approached the landscaping in a non-standard way and developed a design that sets this school apart from others and it will be remembered for its unique identity.

Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Image 11 of 11
Site Plan
Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects - Image 10 of 11
Master Plan

The basis for the development of the landscaping design was the famous mural: The Mural of Unusual Size by Alex Brewer (better known as Hense). He turned an abandoned industrial building in Maryland with a large colorful mural into an art object that is now the most popular place in the state.

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000

KYB Architects
Cite: "Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects" 09 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984826/inventor-landscape-kyb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

