Inventor Landscape / KYB Architects

Landscape Designers : Oleksandr Prokhorov, Andrii Buchkovskyi

Engineering Support : LLC APT Group

City : Kyiv

Country : Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. A school is a place where children spend a lot of time, which is why it should form a creative atmosphere and the desire for ambitious achievements in the younger generation.

For the school Inventor, we have set the following tasks: creativity, brightness, and regard for the comfort of children.

We approached the landscaping in a non-standard way and developed a design that sets this school apart from others and it will be remembered for its unique identity.

The basis for the development of the landscaping design was the famous mural: The Mural of Unusual Size by Alex Brewer (better known as Hense). He turned an abandoned industrial building in Maryland with a large colorful mural into an art object that is now the most popular place in the state.