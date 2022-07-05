Aedas Unveils the Design of the Hangzhou Yun He Wan International Tourism and Leisure Complex in China

Aedas has unveiled the design of the Hangzhou Yun He Wan International Tourism and Leisure Complex in Hangzhou, China. Located in the southern area of the Grand Canal New Town in the Gongshu District of Hangzhou, the site is the first phase of a larger project, starting off as a vibrant international tourism and leisure complex that highlights the waterfront of Yun He Wan and the historical remains of the nearby industrial pier.

+ 12

The project's main vision is to establish exceptional retail environment through buoyant retail blocks and placemaking spaces with meaningful connection modes. The 86,520 sqm master plan is weaved together with the canals, creating a pedestrian flow within a self-contained environment. The project's public veins are connected along the canal, and adapted to the traditional Jiangnan courtyard layout, which results in higher flexibility for pedestrian circulation. In addition, retail facilities are integrated with the railway to form a leisure and entertainment urban destination.

Situated along a river, the complex provides a dynamic shopping and recreational experience. The four courtyards within the master plan are representatives of the seasons, spring, summer, autumn and winter, complemented with distinctive façade designs of the blocks. Visitors are met with shifting sceneries that also contribute to the overall vitality of the complex. Along with a sunken plaza at the entrance and a unique cloud terrace at the center, public spaces are implemented to provide open, leisure spots to the city, accompanied by a series of entertainment and F&B facilities.

Related Article Aedas Reveals Winning Design of New Transportation Hub in Shenzhen

The first phase of the Hangzhou Yun He Wan International Tourism and Leisure Complex is set to be completed in 2023.

Earlier this year, Aedas won an international competition to design Shenzhen's new Qingshuihe Comprehensive Transportation Hub in a joint venture with China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co., LTD and Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., LTD. Expected to be complete in 2025, the master plan draws inspiration from the natural environment of the area, integrating nature and water elements into the high-density city to build a unique new emblem for Qingshuihe. The station will feature daylight atriums, which serve as guidance for passengers towards the exit hall or waiting area, along with an opened sunken plaza and outdoor public platform, offering passengers a recreational space while waiting for bus transfer.