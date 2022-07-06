H House / Estudio 1415

+ 33

Architects In Charge : Roman Wieczorko, Gessica Gneiting

City : Cambyretá

Country : Paraguay

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the district of Cambyretá, southern Paraguay, the house is located on an irregular lot within a mostly residential urban area.

The users, a couple with a child in search of a practical and functional home possibly distributed over 2 levels (ground floor and upper floor) with a regular program; a social area integrated, an intimate area with 3 bedrooms and the related services.

The dimensions of the lot, superior in size to the conventional ones, allowed reflection on the development of the house on one level, linking the different spaces to the yard and allowing an interaction that transcends the visual, fully integrating the interior with the exterior.

The project is structured longitudinally to the land, with the main rooms facing north, which allows, through the galleries, to regulate the solar incidence, contributing to thermal comfort inside, added to this, the ability to generate natural ventilation crossed linking both courtyards.

The house is divided into two large blocks in which the social spaces are resolved in front of the lot, reinforcing the link with the public space. The barbecue area of modest dimensions has the capacity to integrate the garage and the exterior deck sector, forming a macro space for occasional events of greater magnitude. The private sector is located in the land's rear part, which generates sound insulation with respect to the front and the street, achieving greater psychological comfort.

The metal covers are inverted towards the center of the house allowing the entry of natural lighting from above. The concrete gutter receives rainwater and distributes it to different registers, accumulating it in a lower reservoir that allows it to be reused in maintenance and cleaning activities.

The container walls of the house consist of ordinary rope brick masonry, an expanded polystyrene core and a lining of the same brick, providing greater thermal inertia inside and reducing maintenance outside. The galleries are part of a visible concrete structure that links the entire house and incorporates the gutter. Wood is used as an enclosure in the main entrances and as an element to regulate light entry into the bedrooms.