World
© All rights reserved.

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Gymnasium
  France
  Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCharcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior PhotographyCharcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography, KitchenCharcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Exterior Photography+ 22

  Curated by Clara Ott
Gymnasium
Paris, France
Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Exterior Photography
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. Charcot Sports Centre is part of a multi-program urban operation including an underground car park, a road bridge (extending from rue du Chevaleret and avenue de France), and a public garden. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julien Lanoo
Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Image 16 of 22

The project is a combination of infrastructure and architecture. Situated between the street, railway tracks, and Halle Freyssinet, the site defines the triangular plan, a folded ground, and a single facade emerging onto the street. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography
© David Foessel
Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography
© David Foessel

The gymnasium's roof supports a public garden that extends the promenade above the railway and the existing urban topography of the city.  Bordered by imposing buildings, the project adopts a straight posture not exceeding the ground as much as necessary. Valuing the uses, it is the base of a wider urban dynamic than its primary destination. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography
© Julien Lanoo
Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Image 18 of 22

In its urban context, the building creates a landscape of horizontal layers, the slightly sloping stone volume emphasizing the weight of the garden and the glazed elements opening towards the interior of the gymnasium. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

The facade highlights the project’s structural frames with reflective aluminum cladding creating a dynamic reflection of moving bodies. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Exterior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

The climbing hall and the gymnasium form part of an identical volume. A wooden slated ceiling unifies the whole in an ample gesture curving towards the entrance. The dance hall, set back from the facade, offers a double-height on the dojo. This space is bathed in natural light coming from above. 

Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© David Foessel

Project location

Address: París, France

ODILE+GUZY architectes
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium France
"Charcot Sports Centre / ODILE+GUZY architectes" 04 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

