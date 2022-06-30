We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Indonesia
  5. Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects

Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects

Save this project
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects

Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenLocaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsLocaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamLocaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Surabaya, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Locaāhand Dining club is a restaurant that specializes in wood fire menus located in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. True to the studio’s dedication to committing to sustainable construction, the design revolved around retaining as much of the original house foundation as possible.

Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ernest Theofilus

The restaurant has two main indoor spaces with different ceiling heights. The front is dedicated to the bakery and takeaway area, and the back is where the main dining hall is situated with a double-height ceiling. Here, we have added a mezzanine to add layers and value to the space while also maximizing the seating capacity of the restaurant. The dining area itself is designed with an open concept allowing a direct view of the open kitchen to enrich the guest experience.

Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Ernest Theofilus

Ambiance and atmosphere are other key focuses of the design. We are incorporating a glass ceiling above the mezzanine area to take advantage of the sun’s movements. As the day progress, the space will be basking in daylights and later covered in shadows which makes it feels alive.

Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Glass, Handrail
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus

Creating balance across the different spaces and keeping the harmony of the interaction between the indoors and outdoors has always been our intent. In these days and age, where everything is done in a fast-paced and where everyone is seeking immediate & instant gratification, we want to achieve timeless aesthetic, modernity, and functionality.

Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Image 19 of 19
Section

The meaning of “Locaāhands” as intended by its owner is “local hand”. As such, in honor of its name, we focused on using locally sourced materials in our build. All the restaurant’s sand-colored bricks, colored tiles, and wooden door-window frames are proudly sourced from the local villages in Java. We choose earth tone and monochromatic sand color for the architecture together with the interior as a blank canvas for the restaurant menu that changes seasonally.

Save this picture!
Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Surabaya, Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Isso Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantIndonesia
Cite: "Locaāhands Restaurant / Isso Architects" 30 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984567/locaahands-restaurant-isso-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream