Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground

+ 18

Schools • Dhaka, Bangladesh Architects: Archeground

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 785 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Maruf Raihan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main focus was to design a school for community children of the village which will make them feel homely and inspire them in learning. Keeping this in mind, a joyful and vibrant school is designed to play in outdoor, semi-outdoor, and indoor spaces. This reflects the spatial organization of traditional homesteads of Bangladesh.

Being inspired by a traditional rural homestead, all elements are picked up from it rather than inventing new ones. Village children are familiar with one-storied Do-chala homesteads with a central courtyard (uthan). Respecting the space organization, a courtyard was designed at the center of the building. Semi-outdoor classrooms, office rooms, and service spaces are arranged on the ground floor. So, classrooms are placed on the first floor and a welcoming straight flight stair connects it with the ground. The first floor was conceptualized as an elevated ground floor.

To achieve the earth-like scheme of the traditional homestead, a customized plaster is used as wall finish. Cement and pigment were used to make the wall finish and later a layer of adhesive is applied over it for weather protection. Vibrant colors are introduced on the facades. These colors are interpreted from the green shades of our landscape. The perforated screen of framed walls is inspired by traditional bamboo screening. Pigmented CC finished floors, framed walls, perforated screens, and bamboo ceilings are built on-site using local materials to reduce the cost.

The classrooms are placed in a north-south orientation so that they get cross ventilation. This ensures a comfortable environment even during the scorching heat of summer. The roof and perforated screen of the building are designed in the traditional way to ensure plenty of,

Material & Construction Details

Project Technology:

Foundation : Individual R.C.C footing.

: Individual R.C.C footing. Structure: Framed structure of R.C.C Column and beam.

Framed structure of R.C.C Column and beam. Roof: Metal truss is used as roofing structure.

Materials

Space: Functional space is divided by brick wall and perforated screen.

Functional space is divided by brick wall and perforated screen. Finish: Framed walls are made of wooden and metal frame. NCF is used as floor finish. Ceiling is made of traditional handmade bamboo woven panel with wooden frame.

Special Features