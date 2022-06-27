We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior PhotographyShahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Interior Photography, GardenShahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, HandrailShahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Archeground
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maruf Raihan
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. The main focus was to design a school for community children of the village which will make them feel homely and inspire them in learning. Keeping this in mind, a joyful and vibrant school is designed to play in outdoor, semi-outdoor, and indoor spaces. This reflects the spatial organization of traditional homesteads of Bangladesh.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Maruf Raihan
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Image 12 of 18
Plan - Ground Floor
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Maruf Raihan

Being inspired by a traditional rural homestead, all elements are picked up from it rather than inventing new ones. Village children are familiar with one-storied Do-chala homesteads with a central courtyard (uthan). Respecting the space organization, a courtyard was designed at the center of the building. Semi-outdoor classrooms, office rooms, and service spaces are arranged on the ground floor. So, classrooms are placed on the first floor and a welcoming straight flight stair connects it with the ground. The first floor was conceptualized as an elevated ground floor.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Image 13 of 18
Plan - 1st Floor
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Interior Photography, Stairs, Fence
© Maruf Raihan

To achieve the earth-like scheme of the traditional homestead, a customized plaster is used as wall finish. Cement and pigment were used to make the wall finish and later a layer of adhesive is applied over it for weather protection. Vibrant colors are introduced on the facades. These colors are interpreted from the green shades of our landscape. The perforated screen of framed walls is inspired by traditional bamboo screening. Pigmented CC finished floors, framed walls, perforated screens, and bamboo ceilings are built on-site using local materials to reduce the cost.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Image 15 of 18
Section BB
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Interior Photography, Garden
© Maruf Raihan

The classrooms are placed in a north-south orientation so that they get cross ventilation. This ensures a comfortable environment even during the scorching heat of summer. The roof and perforated screen of the building are designed in the traditional way to ensure plenty of,

Material & Construction Details

Project Technology:

  • Foundation: Individual R.C.C footing.
  • Structure: Framed structure of R.C.C Column and beam.
  • Roof: Metal truss is used as roofing structure.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Materials

  • Space: Functional space is divided by brick wall and perforated screen.
  • Finish: Framed walls are made of wooden and metal frame. NCF is used as floor finish. Ceiling is made of traditional handmade bamboo woven panel with wooden frame.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Image 16 of 18
Front Elevation

Special Features

  • Earth like wall finish of the building.
  • Colorful metal panel with wooden frame and perforated metal screening for building façade.
  • Customized pigment is used to make the textured CC floors and walls.
  • No glass is used in this project.
  • Internal see through courtyard space creates connectivity between front yard and back yard.
  • This school works as a learning hub for the children. It’s traditional formal expression and space organization help children to develop a sense of belonging with it.

Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Project location

Address:Dhaka, Bangladesh

Cite: "Shahabuddin Foundation School Complex / Archeground" 27 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984296/shahabuddin-foundation-school-complex-archeground> ISSN 0719-8884

