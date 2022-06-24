We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Mikumo House / Hearth Architects

Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeMikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Sink, Beam, ChairMikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows, BeamMikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  143
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yuta Yamada
Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family house that was planned in an area of cherry blossom tree rows. This project was planned and laid out in such a way as to say, “the house was built for watching the rows of blooming cherry blossom trees for just two weeks”.

Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam
© Yuta Yamada
Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Yuta Yamada
Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Sink, Beam, Chair
© Yuta Yamada

We designed the gradient of the roof while matching it to the difference in height of the site and the surrounding mountains, and then we placed a large window on the first floor and second floor for viewing the cherry blossom trees.

Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Yuta Yamada
Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Image 21 of 21
Section and Elevation

Taking advantage of the location, which is rich in nature, we dragged a tiled earthen floor space from the terrace into the house, making a space that gently connects the inside and outside. The client will live a luxurious life while feeling the changes of the four seasons in this overflowing light space.

Mikumo House / Hearth Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yuta Yamada

Project gallery

About this office
Hearth Architects
Office

Cite: "Mikumo House / Hearth Architects" 24 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984219/mikumo-house-hearth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

