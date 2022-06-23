We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture

RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture

Save this article
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 29 winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards for architecture. Ranging from net-zero carbon office buildings to family homes, schools and education facilities, urban developments and cultural buildings, this year’s projects provide an insight into the key trends that shape UK’s architectural and economic environment. Many projects focused on uniting communities, by creating spaces as a result of a collaboration between the local residents and the architects, or by offering unique venues for musical or cultural events. The future of housing was also addressed, with projects illustrating a vision for modern rural living or creating new city blocks centered around community gardens. Another area of interest was the restoration and adaptation of existing buildings, be it a 900-year-old former dining hall of the Cathedral or an iconic 1950s Modernist house.

RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 2 of 30RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 3 of 30RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 4 of 30RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 5 of 30+ 30

“At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year’s RIBA National Award-winning buildings offer much hope. This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political, and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions” says RIBA President, Simon Alfred. The winners will now be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize, whose shortlist will be announced on 21 July, while the winner will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022.

As we start to settle from the pandemic, I am particularly encouraged by the number and quality of new buildings designed to foster community. From local cultural hubs to reinvigorated accessible art venues, these projects demonstrate the power of good architecture to lift spirits and enhance lives. I’m very pleased to see new and innovative solutions to meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient homes, showing what can be achieved by forward-thinking clients. Retaining and reusing existing buildings is a crucial part of our low-carbon future and I am really encouraged to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year. - RIBA President Simon Allford

Related Article

Balkrishna Doshi Receives the 2022 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture

The winners are as follows:

100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 2 of 30
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects. Image © Janie Airey

Aisher House, Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects (South East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 9 of 30
Aisher House, Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects. Image © David Merewether

BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 8 of 30
BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke. Image © Luke Hayes

Creek House, by Seth Stein Architects Ltd (South West)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 10 of 30
Creek House, by Seth Stein Architects Ltd. Image © Nick Kane

Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects (Scotland)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 7 of 30
Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects . Image Courtesy of Reiach and Hall Architects

Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock (South East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 11 of 30
Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon Kennedy

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 16 of 30
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 13 of 30
Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 14 of 30
Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

High Sunderland by Loader Monteith (Scotland)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 15 of 30
High Sunderland by Loader Monteith . Image © Dapple Photography

House at Lough Beg by McGonigle McGrath (Northern Ireland)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 12 of 30
House at Lough Beg by McGonigle McGrath. Image © Aidan McGrath

Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 5 of 30
Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 23 of 30
Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects. Image © Morley von Sternberg

LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 18 of 30
LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson

Lovedon Fields by John Pardey Architects (South)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 19 of 30
Lovedon Fields by john pardey architects. Image © Jim Stephenson

Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects (East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 27 of 30
Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Masters Field Development by Niall McLaughlin Architects (South)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 26 of 30
Masters Field Development by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 28 of 30
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo

Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects (Scotland)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 3 of 30
Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects . Image © Tim Soar

Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 25 of 30
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford and Partners (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 30 of 30
St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners. Image © Gilbert McCarragher

Suffolk Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects (East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 17 of 30
Suffolk Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects. Image © Richard Fraser

Surbiton Springs by Surman Weston (London)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 21 of 30
Surbiton Springs by Surman Weston. Image © Johan Dehlin

Sutton Hoo by Nissen Richards Studio (East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 20 of 30
Sutton Hoo by Nissen Richards Studio. Image © Gareth Gardner

The Alice Hawthorn by De Matos Ryan (Yorkshire)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 24 of 30
The Alice Hawthorn by De Matos Ryan. Image © Nick Hufton

The Fratry by Feilden Fowles (North West)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 22 of 30
The Fratry by Feilden Fowles. Image © Peter Cook

The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School by Bell Phillips Architects (South East)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 4 of 30
The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School by Bell Phillips Architects. Image © Kilian O'Sullivan

The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (East Midlands)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 6 of 30
The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Winsford Cottage Hospital by benjamin+beauchamp architects (South West)

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture - Image 29 of 30
Winsford Cottage Hospital by benjamin+beauchamp architects. Image © Sophie Ledgard

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984096/riba-announces-the-2022-national-award-winners-showcasing-uks-best-new-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream