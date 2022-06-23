RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture

Save this picture! The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 29 winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards for architecture. Ranging from net-zero carbon office buildings to family homes, schools and education facilities, urban developments and cultural buildings, this year’s projects provide an insight into the key trends that shape UK’s architectural and economic environment. Many projects focused on uniting communities, by creating spaces as a result of a collaboration between the local residents and the architects, or by offering unique venues for musical or cultural events. The future of housing was also addressed, with projects illustrating a vision for modern rural living or creating new city blocks centered around community gardens. Another area of interest was the restoration and adaptation of existing buildings, be it a 900-year-old former dining hall of the Cathedral or an iconic 1950s Modernist house.

+ 30

“At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year’s RIBA National Award-winning buildings offer much hope. This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political, and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions” says RIBA President, Simon Alfred. The winners will now be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize, whose shortlist will be announced on 21 July, while the winner will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022.

As we start to settle from the pandemic, I am particularly encouraged by the number and quality of new buildings designed to foster community. From local cultural hubs to reinvigorated accessible art venues, these projects demonstrate the power of good architecture to lift spirits and enhance lives. I’m very pleased to see new and innovative solutions to meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient homes, showing what can be achieved by forward-thinking clients. Retaining and reusing existing buildings is a crucial part of our low-carbon future and I am really encouraged to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year. - RIBA President Simon Allford

Related Article Balkrishna Doshi Receives the 2022 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture

The winners are as follows:

100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects (London)

Save this picture! 100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects. Image © Janie Airey

Aisher House, Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects (South East)

Save this picture! Aisher House, Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects. Image © David Merewether

BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke (London)

Save this picture! BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke. Image © Luke Hayes

Creek House, by Seth Stein Architects Ltd (South West)

Save this picture! Creek House, by Seth Stein Architects Ltd. Image © Nick Kane

Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects (Scotland)

Save this picture! Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects . Image Courtesy of Reiach and Hall Architects

Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock (South East)

Save this picture! Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon Kennedy

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown (London)

Save this picture! Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype (London)

Save this picture! Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (London)

Save this picture! Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

High Sunderland by Loader Monteith (Scotland)

Save this picture! High Sunderland by Loader Monteith . Image © Dapple Photography

House at Lough Beg by McGonigle McGrath (Northern Ireland)

Save this picture! House at Lough Beg by McGonigle McGrath. Image © Aidan McGrath

Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington (London)

Save this picture! Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects (London)

Save this picture! Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects. Image © Morley von Sternberg

LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects (London)

Save this picture! LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson

Lovedon Fields by John Pardey Architects (South)

Save this picture! Lovedon Fields by john pardey architects. Image © Jim Stephenson

Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects (East)

Save this picture! Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Masters Field Development by Niall McLaughlin Architects (South)

Save this picture! Masters Field Development by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects (London)

Save this picture! Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo

Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects (Scotland)

Save this picture! Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects . Image © Tim Soar

Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects (London)

Save this picture! Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford and Partners (London)

Save this picture! St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners. Image © Gilbert McCarragher

Suffolk Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects (East)

Save this picture! Suffolk Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects. Image © Richard Fraser

Surbiton Springs by Surman Weston (London)

Save this picture! Surbiton Springs by Surman Weston. Image © Johan Dehlin

Sutton Hoo by Nissen Richards Studio (East)

Save this picture! Sutton Hoo by Nissen Richards Studio. Image © Gareth Gardner

The Alice Hawthorn by De Matos Ryan (Yorkshire)

Save this picture! The Alice Hawthorn by De Matos Ryan. Image © Nick Hufton

The Fratry by Feilden Fowles (North West)

Save this picture! The Fratry by Feilden Fowles. Image © Peter Cook

The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School by Bell Phillips Architects (South East)

Save this picture! The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School by Bell Phillips Architects. Image © Kilian O'Sullivan

The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (East Midlands)

Save this picture! The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Winsford Cottage Hospital by benjamin+beauchamp architects (South West)