RIBA Announces the 2022 National Award Winners Showcasing UK’s Best New Architecture

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 29 winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards for architecture. Ranging from net-zero carbon office buildings to family homes, schools and education facilities, urban developments and cultural buildings, this year’s projects provide an insight into the key trends that shape UK’s architectural and economic environment. Many projects focused on uniting communities, by creating spaces as a result of a collaboration between the local residents and the architects, or by offering unique venues for musical or cultural events. The future of housing was also addressed, with projects illustrating a vision for modern rural living or creating new city blocks centered around community gardens. Another area of interest was the restoration and adaptation of existing buildings, be it a 900-year-old former dining hall of the Cathedral or an iconic 1950s Modernist house.
“At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year’s RIBA National Award-winning buildings offer much hope. This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political, and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions” says RIBA President, Simon Alfred. The winners will now be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize, whose shortlist will be announced on 21 July, while the winner will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022.
As we start to settle from the pandemic, I am particularly encouraged by the number and quality of new buildings designed to foster community. From local cultural hubs to reinvigorated accessible art venues, these projects demonstrate the power of good architecture to lift spirits and enhance lives. I’m very pleased to see new and innovative solutions to meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient homes, showing what can be achieved by forward-thinking clients. Retaining and reusing existing buildings is a crucial part of our low-carbon future and I am really encouraged to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year. - RIBA President Simon Allford
The winners are as follows:
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects (London)
Aisher House, Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects (South East)
BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke (London)
Creek House, by Seth Stein Architects Ltd (South West)
Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects (Scotland)
Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock (South East)
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown (London)
Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype (London)
Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (London)
High Sunderland by Loader Monteith (Scotland)
House at Lough Beg by McGonigle McGrath (Northern Ireland)
Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington (London)
Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects (London)
LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects (London)
Lovedon Fields by John Pardey Architects (South)
Magdalene College Library by Niall McLaughlin Architects (East)
Masters Field Development by Niall McLaughlin Architects (South)
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects (London)
Quarry Studios by Moxon Architects (Scotland)
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects (London)
St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford and Partners (London)
Suffolk Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects (East)
Surbiton Springs by Surman Weston (London)
Sutton Hoo by Nissen Richards Studio (East)
The Alice Hawthorn by De Matos Ryan (Yorkshire)
The Fratry by Feilden Fowles (North West)
The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School by Bell Phillips Architects (South East)
The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (East Midlands)
Winsford Cottage Hospital by benjamin+beauchamp architects (South West)