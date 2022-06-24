We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Exterior Photography, FacadeCreative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, HandrailCreative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamCreative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Science Center, Visual Arts Center, University
York, United Kingdom
  • Project Architect : Andrew Baker-Falkner
  • Design Team : Eduardo Andreu González, Rob Baron, Amir Daryoushnezhad, Finbarr Duerden, Caroline Dunham, Rory Harmer, Jolene Hor, Qaisy Jaslenda, Iaia Loppi, Amber McLaren, Simon Munashe Dendere, Laurence Pinn, Ed Rawle, Mohammed Syafiq B Hassan Jubri, Tristan Searight, Jerry Tate
  • Glulam And Clt Sub Contractor : Glulam Solutions
  • Timber Cladding Sub Contractor : BCL Timber
  • Client : York St John University
  • Project Managers And Quantity Surveyors : MCAG RLF
  • M&E Engineers : Atelier Ten
  • Breeam Consultant : Atelier Ten
  • Lighting Designer : Atelier Ten
  • Access Consultants : Sensory Trust
  • City : York
  • Country : United Kingdom
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The Creative Centre – designed by Tate + Co Architects – at York St John University (YSJ) is a low-energy building that provides a permanent new home for the University’s music and computer science courses, featuring specialist spaces for performance, creative writing, and media production students.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton+Crow
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Image 27 of 38
Site Plan
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography
© Hufton+Crow

Three main concepts formed the foundation of the design approach, which are evident in the newly completed Centre. Firstly, it is a genuinely sustainable building, both in operational and embodied carbon terms, with a substantial timber frame and simple climate control. Secondly, the main atrium space unites all the building elements together, reflecting the latest thinking in higher education to create ‘third spaces’ for cross-disciplinary collaboration. Finally, the Centre makes the most of its proximity to York Minster connecting the University to the heritage of the surrounding city. Throughout the atrium, recital hall, and critical listening room, views of the Minster are carefully framed, reinforcing this picturesque view across the stunning historic site.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Hufton+Crow
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Image 28 of 38
Plan - Ground Floor
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Hufton+Crow

Low embodied carbon materials, such as glulam and CLT, were used for the construction of the Centre, as part of a ‘fabric-first’ approach from the architects; who have used Passivhaus principles to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating in terms of sustainability. Working alongside environmental design consultant Atelier Ten, the project’s eco-credentials were achieved by using triple-glazing, making the building airtight, providing simple operation systems – such as openable windows – and a mixed-mode ventilation system with both mechanical and natural ventilation in teaching rooms.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Hufton+Crow
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Image 32 of 38
Longitudinal Section
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hufton+Crow

The student community and collaborative working provided the basis of the design concept, with 2,000m2 flexible teaching spaces that can be adapted to suit students’ needs and the future evolution of YSJU’s dynamic curriculum; while column-free floors allow for a great variety of potential configurations, including wide-open spaces or more cellular divisions. The centerpiece of the Creative Centre is a 200-seat auditorium, which can host live performances from students, community events, and high-profile conferences. It is wrapped in prefabricated timber, referencing the tall, thin niches that adorn the nearby York Minster.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Image 36 of 38
South Elevation
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hufton+Crow

A new atrium will become the community heart of the site with 550 m2 of group learning and breakout space, linking the teaching areas with the auditorium and promoting cross-pollination between the creative disciplines. A glass and timber glulam roof will allow natural daylight to enter the building, while the atrium will act as an exhibition space, unprogrammed teaching space, and theatre foyer with a new feature stair that offers seating to host lectures and performances.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hufton+Crow
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Image 38 of 38
Cladding Detail
Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hufton+Crow

The building connects to the natural environment through its use of materials and a carefully-considered relationship to the surrounding landscape. Timber has been used throughout to help develop a warm and welcoming atmosphere, while large voids have been punched through the building to bring light and air into different spaces. A series of connected routes link the new Centre to the adjacent Design Centre, providing an integrated, easy-to-navigate pedestrianized street for the University. As part of the Creative Centre design process, the architects and landscape architects created a landscape-led master plan for the Lord Mayor’s Walk Campus to ensure a genuinely improved student experience.

Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co - Exterior Photography
© Hufton+Crow

Project gallery

Project location

Address:York, United Kingdom

Cite: "Creative Center at York St John University / Tate + Co" 24 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984006/creative-center-at-york-st-john-university-tate-plus-co> ISSN 0719-8884

© Hufton+Crow

