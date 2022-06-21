We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR

form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR

Save this project
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR

form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photographyform—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forestform—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forestform—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Shelving, Lighting+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture
Wienerbruck, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Christian Fröhlich
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Image 25 of 25
Diagram
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Christian Fröhlich

Text description provided by the architects. The former climbing tower in the outdoor space of the "Wienerbruck" base camp in Lower Austria's largest nature park "Ötscher Tormäuer” was rethought in 2021. Johanna Digruber and Christian Fröhlich, who jointly run the studio HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR in Vienna, transformed the tower wasteland into a "flying classroom", opening up new possibilities for mediating nature. The building, which had become useless, thus represents the paradigm shift - away from event culture and towards a knowledge society.

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography
© Christian Fröhlich
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Image 16 of 25
Site Plan
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography
© Christian Fröhlich

Inside the tower, a workshop and an archive for natural artifacts with a room height of ten meters have been set up, with a direct connection to the orchard via a terrace in front. The stair tower has been extended by one level and now allows access to a sheltered interior and a viewing terrace with a view of the well-known mountain "Ötscher".

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Christian Fröhlich
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Image 20 of 25
North Elevation
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Christian Fröhlich

The program of the adapted tower goes back to garden structures as they existed in the landscape garden of the 19th century. So-called folies ("architectural exclamation marks") generate attention through their appearance and astonishment due to their usability. Folies are regarded as an expression of desirable ideas that have become form — mostly in the relationship between humans and nature. The often seemingly functionless nature of these structures situated between art and architecture places their surroundings in an aesthetic relationship to nature.

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Christian Fröhlich
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Deck, Garden
© Christian Fröhlich

The former climbing tower becomes a "flying classroom" and opens up new possibilities for mediating nature in an outdoor workshop, surrounded by an orchard with old varieties of fruit. The new educational space in the nature park is aimed specifically at "learners" and is available to all visitors who opt for a mediation program.

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Shelving, Lighting
© Christian Fröhlich

*”Form, Follies, Function" is an ironic game of words by Hans Hollein about the meaning of so-called architectural folies. In doing so, he phonetically twists Louis Sullivan's famous dictum: Form follows Function.

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Christian Fröhlich

Johanna Digruber and Christian Fröhlich run the studio HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR in Vienna since 2008. Their portfolio includes architecture, art, and media. They create artificial natures and natural art spaces. Architecture/art is research and experimentation: “He/she who understands nothing but chemistry doesn't even understand chemistry." (G. C. Lichtenberg)

Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Image 23 of 25
Diagram
Save this picture!
form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Christian Fröhlich

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Langseitenrotte 140, 3223 Wienerbruck, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureAustria
Cite: "form—follies—function Workshop Tower / HARDDECOR ARCHITEKTUR" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983963/form-follies-function-workshop-tower-harddecor-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream