Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects

+ 15

City : Marrickville

Country : Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A small semi with a tall northern neighbor, the existing dwelling sought inspiration from beyond its boundaries to fulfill the client's desire for natural light and an increased connection to their surroundings. Borrowed views presented themselves from the upper level to the canopy of trees within the street and over the densely planted rear neighbors' garden. The alignment of the stair void proves a clear line of sight extending the length of the house and drawing light to the level below.

The sense of space within the house belies its size, achieved through the interconnection of spaces and relationship to garden areas. Operable shutters open onto tall voids above the stairs and kitchen, providing the opportunity for visual connection and casual interaction.

A lush garden can now be found where the underutilized side passage was once located, while a roof garden off the master bedroom provides a continuous vegetated outlook into the neighboring treetops. The addition of just 4 sq/m to the ground level extends the living space from side boundary to boundary, while the rear yard and side passage gardens are visually drawn into the space.

Materials chosen for their texture and rawness are paired with bold colors, while architectural detailing is imbued with a sense of suburban nostalgia.