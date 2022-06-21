We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior PhotographyFondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsFondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, BathroomFondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Marrickville, Australia
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. A small semi with a tall northern neighbor, the existing dwelling sought inspiration from beyond its boundaries to fulfill the client's desire for natural light and an increased connection to their surroundings. Borrowed views presented themselves from the upper level to the canopy of trees within the street and over the densely planted rear neighbors' garden. The alignment of the stair void proves a clear line of sight extending the length of the house and drawing light to the level below.

Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Tom Ferguson
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Image 14 of 15
Plan - Ground Floor
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Tom Ferguson

The sense of space within the house belies its size, achieved through the interconnection of spaces and relationship to garden areas. Operable shutters open onto tall voids above the stairs and kitchen, providing the opportunity for visual connection and casual interaction.

Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Tom Ferguson
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tom Ferguson

A lush garden can now be found where the underutilized side passage was once located, while a roof garden off the master bedroom provides a continuous vegetated outlook into the neighboring treetops. The addition of just 4 sq/m to the ground level extends the living space from side boundary to boundary, while the rear yard and side passage gardens are visually drawn into the space.

Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed
© Tom Ferguson
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Image 15 of 15
Plan - 1st Floor

Materials chosen for their texture and rawness are paired with bold colors, while architectural detailing is imbued with a sense of suburban nostalgia.

Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Tom Ferguson

Project gallery

About this office
Castlepeake Architects
Office

Cite: "Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983951/fondue-house-castlepeake-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

