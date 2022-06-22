We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura

Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura

Save this project
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Calleja Rovira

Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BrickLighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyLighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsLighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Detail
  • Architects: MUKA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  243
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Calleja Rovira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  VitrA, Almacenes Poveda , Cerámica La Escandella
  • Lead Architect : Moisés Royo, Jesús Bermejo
  • Collaborator Architect : Ignacio Campos Alcaraz, Loreto Carmenado Vaquero, Alba Martín de Vidales Mateos, Antonio González Rodríguez, Helena Medina , Gonzalo Buenache
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Javier Calleja Rovira

Text description provided by the architects. Apart from being our refuge, a house must relate to the city and generate new encounters with the urban context in which it finds itself.  Yet, at the same time, it must express a certain enigmatic notion of what goes on behind its walls and enclosures.

Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Javier Calleja Rovira
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Calleja Rovira

This project offers a new perspective on the extent to which the activity in the house should be visible from the street and the functioning of the house shielded from the rest of its neighbors.

Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Calleja Rovira
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Calleja Rovira
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Image 18 of 21
Plantas
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Calleja Rovira
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Detail

In the Casa Farol or Lantern House, issues surrounding how the building should be placed within the municipality and user-home interactions should develop have been resolved using a traditional material: ceramic. While human life, in its essence or basic needs, has not changed much over recent centuries, social issues have changed substantially, shifting towards ever-increasing complexity. The form of these new conditioning factors offers, in contrast to our complex contemporary domestic lifestyle, a simple, suspended box, with defined edges and limits, made of clay. It organizes the plot, the dwelling’s uses, the privacy of its users, and, above all, the light.

Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Calleja Rovira
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Image 17 of 21
Axonometría
Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick
© Javier Calleja Rovira

The tension between the clay and the void allows the light to vibrate and be shaped. As with sound in wind instruments, where the air passes through the holes to modulate melody, the red material extracted from the earth and cooked in kilns since ancient times offers a range of experiences to the user through the link between man and matter, expanding the qualities of the house, which connects us to the deepest part of the human being.

Save this picture!
Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Calleja Rovira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MUKA Arquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetail
Cite: "Lighthouse Residence/ MUKA Arquitectura" [Casa farol / MUKA Arquitectura] 22 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983854/lighthouse-residence-muka-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream