World
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Skatepark
Heroica Cárdenas,
  Architects: Quintanilla Arquitectos
  Area: 14782
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Onnis Luque
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Concretab, Tabasco
  Lead Architect: Alejandro Quintaniila Orvañanos
  Team: Carlo Flores, Raúl Araiza, Fernanda Vázquez, Pamela Ortiz
  Constructor: Vialidades de Michoacan sa de CV
  Text: Lesly Noguerón
  City: Heroica Cárdenas
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Text by Lesly Noguerón. Through active participation in the regeneration and creation of public spaces, this project encourages meeting, integration and neighborhood life and promotes the right of young people to inclusive cities.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

A simple and concise intervention, based on the needs of the program and on the previous voices of the inhabitants: an underused lot with some illegal invasions and garbage, with a soccer field created by the community.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Onnis Luque

The neighborhood was born in the 90s, with a lack of spaces for sports and cultural activities. On the lot where the project is currently located, a space like this has always been in the planning, but has not been built until now, so it is the first time that the inhabitants have a complex of these characteristics.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Two covered surfaces were consolidated in a new sports module, offering the necessary facilities for the practice of various sports and outdoor activities in the same space. Through the action of raising the level of one of the parts, the program of two units is separated by an avenue, managing to function as a whole and providing universal access to the complex.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

The project creates a new landmark and center of attraction for people of all ages, generating economic activity in the area, impacting the neighbors who, before the intervention, had fences that turned their backs on the street, and today have commercial premises or openings towards the public space.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Onnis Luque

In a region of extreme heat and sun, shade is essential for the practice of indoor sports, in addition to guaranteeing thermal comfort, which is why the project integrates the shade of trees as natural cover to offer shaded areas for enjoyment and coexistence. In this neighborhood there is also a history of recurring floods, so, by raising the covered sports area, it is guaranteed that, in the event of flooding, the water reaches only the outer perimeter of the complex, but not the interior.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

The new civic plaza takes advantage of the fact that there were multiple social, civic and religious organizations that lacked a meeting space. It promotes an open space that generates collective events that serve what they were intended for. But one that is also open for what ever use that the population desires.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 28 of 29
Section 01
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

The materials used withstand climatic conditions in their apparent and raw state. We used materials with the future in mind, without finishes in order to reduce long-term maintenance, taking into account the availability of materials in the region.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 29 of 29
Section 02
Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

A city is a place where young people should feel welcomed, protected, and cared for. Public spaces should encourage the creation of family and social ties, allowing them to flourish.

Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Project location

Address: Heroica Cárdenas, Tab., Mexico

Quintanilla Arquitectos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Sports Architecture Recreation & Training skatepark
Cite: "Cañales Skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos" [Cañales skatepark / Quintanilla Arquitectos] 19 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983800/canales-skatepark-quintanilla-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

