Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT Residential Building / ACPV Architects

Residential • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: ACPV Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 20000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Wison Tungthunya

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Faces Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. Italian architecture and interior design practice ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel unveils the geometric design of residential high-rise Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT in Bangkok, Thailand. Neighboring Bangkok’s vibrant Thong Lo neighborhood, known for its trendy bars, boutiques, and bistros, Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT redefines the city's skyline with its unique sculpturally stacked volumes and adds new architectural qualities to the surrounding urban context. The residential tower will rise in a densely populated area of the city and will combine the benefits of urban life with private living.

A two-minute walk away from the Thong Lo station of the Bangkok Skytrain that ensures easy and fast access to the rest of the city, Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT will stand in one of the city’s most sought-after locations. The 20,000-square-meter tower will introduce 216 new residential units and a glass façade that changes color in different lighting conditions. “The large, reflective glass surfaces alternate between blue and silver hues, providing an elegant and pared-back design that stands out from the urban context,” says architect Antonio Citterio, Chairman of ACPV ARCHITECTS.

The building’s skin is characterized by pure geometry and perfectly tailored measurements. The glass façade features panels painted in a blue color that was custom formulated to accentuate the precision, rigor and accuracy of the design process. Following a new definition of luxury that is based on a rich mix of experiences, the design of the façade offers residents a new way to interact with the city through far-reaching panoramic views. “We drew inspiration from the masterful craftsmanship of Italian Renaissance sculptures,” architect Patricia Viel, CEO of ACPV ARCHITECTS, says. “The building’s massing strategy followed a process of iterated elimination of volumes that started from a simple cuboid shape.” The tower’s resulting modular mass allows for the development of several dual-aspect residential units where corner windows can be installed to offer exceptional views of the city.

The palette of materials characterizing both the façade and the interiors establishes the building blocks of a contemporary architectural language. Materials textures and colors work together to create a one-of-a-kind quality of living experience through a rigorous design approach, combining architectural and interior design details into a harmonious project.

The architecture of Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT follows ACPV ARCHITECTS’ Building-as-a-City approach that diversifies the ways in which residents and guests experience living spaces. The arrival path leads from the 500-square-meter outdoor garden on the ground floor to the residential units – ranging from one-bedroom apartments to larger 85-square-meter two-bedroom apartments, and the two-story penthouse at the top. “The apartments ensure privacy and integrate seamlessly with the amenities – such as the shared lounge, game room, library room, fitness and spa clubs,” architect Sara Busnelli, ACPV ARCHITECTS’ partner in charge of the project, says. “The high-rise is designed to reproduce the complexity of the urban environment, where residents and guests can easily access state-of-the-art services.”

Following the completion of the La Bella Vita and Treasure Garden residential towers in Taichung, Taiwan, Sukhumvit THIRTY-EIGHT represents the latest addition to the practice’s extensive experience in designing residential high-rise developments in Southeast Asia.