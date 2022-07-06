We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV

Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV

Save this project
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV

Towards the end of the 1970s, the architectural office of Flora Manteola, Javier Sánchez Gómez, Josefina Santos, Justo Solsona and Rafael Viñoly (MSGSSV) together with Carlos Sallaberry began to devise the project for the Prourban Building, which would become one of the most emblematic buildings in the city of Buenos Aires and would be popularly nicknamed "El Rulero".

Located on the northern end of Av. 9 de Julio, on the corner of Av. Del Libertador and Carlos Pellegrini, this free-perimeter office building stands out for its cylindrical and solid morphology, and rises with its circular floor plan and its openwork tube structure crowning the extension of the iconic Avenida 9 de Julio.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Interior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
Cortesía de MSGSSV

Memory of the authors. The tower, located at the crossroads of two avenues leading into the city and completely isolated from the surrounding buildings, stands like a landmark, and its cylindrical shape contributes to this.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
Cortesía de MSGSSV

Structure and enclosure are unified in a single material, reinforced concrete, which becomes a structural sheet enclosing the building. The windows that protrude slightly are attached to it, so that the enclosure does not lose its laminar condition. This sheet is subtly worked into the plan.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de MSGSSV
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de MSGSSV

A grid is drawn in the concrete by means of a slightly recessed wedge, marking the office module. The square, slightly protruding windows are centred on it, which, when highlighted, take on a symbolic and representative character.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Cityscape
© Alejandro Goldemberg

It is paradoxical that what makes it easier to understand the cultural value of these towers is the fact that they belong to such a narrowly defined organisational and formal typology. The origin of their special "significant force" is to be found at first in their design process. When designing these buildings, one has the permanent feeling of working in a "special case". Not only because a relatively specific technology is involved, but also because in this process the usual sequence of stages is transformed into a less particular design task. - Mario Gandelsonas

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Goldemberg

The particular characteristic of those windows with grey mirrored glass repeated uniformly and almost infinitely, is that they intermittently reflect the changing light of the sky and the city, multiplying the reflections that vary with different degrees of brightness in each row of windows and at each time of day. The result is an unprecedented kaleidoscopic image of a building whose more than 50% of its façade is made of exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Goldemberg
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Goldemberg

From a distance, the cylinder is inserted into the Skyline, highlighting its shape and its reflections in the background provided by the city. It acquires the strength of a compact solid, moulded by the shadow of its volume, and in it we can read, as in a monumental monochromatic scale, the different shades of grey and silver that are produced. Concrete and glass lose their material condition through the effect of light, shadows and reflections.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Goldemberg

In these projects, the central theme consisted in thinking of the volume of the tower shaft as "a unit capable of containing others" (a box that was empty). This idea derives (and at the same time is constructed with it) from the incorporation into the typological model of the tower of an element that accentuates, by connotation, the metaphor of the "container box": a void. We have treated this void as an "interior space" in the UIA, as an "interstice" in the CGE and as a virtually "limited" space in the IBM. In all three cases, this elementary image of the box is obtained with the disappearance of the mezzanine in the façade as the only sign of its structuring by the aggregate of several units. This resource annuls the modular base that traditionally supports the treatment of tower façades. - Mario Gandelsonas

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Goldemberg

The volume of the tower is inserted into the inclined plane at ground level and below this plane is the car park. On the ground floor, a large portico 10 metres high marks the entrance and is accentuated by a marble cladding which is inserted into the plane of the enclosure.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Image 23 of 26
Planta Baja
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV - Image 24 of 26
Planta Tipo

Technical specifications
Architecture: MSGSSV / Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Viñoly
Project: Flora Manteola, Javier Sánchez Gómez, Josefina Santos, Justo Solsona, Rafael Viñoly
Associate: Carlos Sallaberry
Location: Av. del Libertador y Carlos Pellegrini, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Project: 1976-1977
Finalised: 1982
Developer: Creaurban
Contractor: Eugenio Grasetto S.A. / SIDECO Americana S.A.
Built surface area: 31,400 m2 (21,000m2 of offices + 10,000m2 of car park)
Ground floor surface area: 750 m2
Height: 28 floors

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Torre Prourban, Av. del Libertador 498, C1001 CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MSGSSV
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsArgentina
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Architecture Classics: Prourban Building / MSGSSV " [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Edificio Prourban / MSGSSV ] 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983714/architecture-classics-prourban-building-msgssv> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream