"Get Set" Announced as Theme of 2022 Dutch Design Week

Miriam van der Lubbe, Creative Head of Dutch Design Week 2022 has announced during a live Q&A on Instagram with designer Pete Fung the theme of this year's edition. Titled Get Set, the theme highlights a shift in mentality - from preparation to action, that is deeply rooted in the idea of listening closely to the design community. The event will take place from October 22-30, 2022 in Eindhoven, and will help designers exchange ideas and solutions that create a meaningful impact.

Earlier this year, the DDW committee organized several meetings with designers from various disciplines to talk about the future of the design industry and evaluate its current challenges. The event proposes questions of how as a festival, it can best relate to the design field, and how it can help designers to create meaningful impact.

You can explain Get Set in many ways. Of course, we must get set for the challenges we're facing, but we must also get our setting right. We must forge smart coalitions and work together on the missions and the challenges we’re facing. Be prepared and recognize what is going on. Feel involved. But the most important message is that people must get activated. Doing nothing is not an option anymore. We have to act now. And not everything will work out the way we plan or hope, but I don’t think that’s a problem at all. The only mistake we can make is just not to get started. So get set! -- Miriam van der Lubbe, Creative Head of Dutch Design Week 2022

Save this picture! The Exploded View Beyond Building at 2021 Dutch Design Week. Image © Ketelhuisplein

The 2021 edition of Dutch Design Week (DDW) brought forward a range of explorations and innovative ideas that have the potential of shaping a positive future in the direction of less waste and sustainable consumption. Along with the Future Cities talk, which discussed the challenges faced by urban environments, a house created entirely from bio-based materials illustrated how circular design is not only feasible but a scalable construction method for the future. The house featured 100 types of different sustainable materials, highlighting the possibilities of creating a circular living environment, and bringing together substantial research into high-quality components.

Save this picture! The Exploded View Beyond Building at 2021 Dutch Design Week. Image © Oscar Vinck and Jeroen van der Wielen

The 2021 Future Cities talks explored energy transition, climate adaptation, and the enormous challenge to build houses for growing populations. The talks were moderated by Archdaily’s Managing Editor Christele Harrouk, and saw Don Murphy, Founder of VMX Architects, Bas Horsting, Design director at Sweco, and Bas van Dam, Owner and CEO of Being Development discuss how densification can support sustainable urbanization. The conversations touched on issues such as adaptability of urban landscapes, citizen participation in urban design, and the dynamic between policymakers, investors and architects.