At Dutch Design Week 2021 A Building Made of Biobased Materials Illustrates The Possibilities of Circular Design

At the Dutch Design Week, a house created entirely from bio-based materials aims to illustrate that circular design is not only feasible but a scaleable construction method for the future. Featuring 100 types of sustainable materials, The Exploded View Beyond Building is a concrete example of the possibilities of creating a circular living environment, bringing together substantial research into high-quality components fit for disassembly and modular design.

From acoustic mycelium tiles to panels made of oyster shells and 3D-printed construction components made of sewage water residue from treatment plants, the installation incorporates a wide range of materials in various stages of development, with some ready to be incorporated in construction sites and others still in research phases. The Exploded View Beyond Building showcases alternative material flows, providing a glimpse into how circular living might look like in the future. The installation can also be visited digitally, and the information regarding the materials is available online.

The project designed by Pascal Leboucq and Lucas De Man is the result of multi-year research by design program of "The Embassy of Circular and Biobased Building", which enlists the collaboration of designers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers and pioneers in the field of circular and biobased construction to find sustainable solutions for a paradigm shift within the construction sector. For the 2019 edition of the Dutch Design Week, the Embassy and Pascal Leboucq produced The Growing Pavilion , an installation made of experimental biobased materials.

The project is part of the Dutch Design Week, the most prominent design event in Northern Europe, taking place in Eindhoven until October 24th. Through a programme of lectures, debates and exhibitions, the event brings forward experimental, innovative ideas that have the potential of shaping positive futures.

Design Team: Pascal Leboucq, Lucas De Man, Emiel Rietvelt, Diana van Bokhoven, Jasper van den Berg, Jopie de Zeeuw, Rosemarie Allaert, Ruben Bus, Sam Schwab, Lennart van der Heide, Fatema Baheranwala, Doudouce Knol, Wouter Goedheer, Kimberly Major, Jip Verwiel, Enyo Lake