ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects

Text description provided by the architects. One Baelskaai by BINST ARCHITECTS is, as the name suggests, the figurehead of Oosteroever, the new district in full development in the historic port of Ostend. Oosteroever stands for a daring urban development. This design creates a statement and landmark with a strong identity at this exceptional location.

An architecture of undulating terraces with expressive edges refers to the surrounding coastal area, while in combination with the sophisticated materialization a tight detailing it gives the project a powerful, luxurious appearance.

The large-scale development of the ‘Queen of the Belgian seaside resorts’ Lighthouse district into a hip new urban neighborhood is underway, and with One Baelskaai a new iconic building has been added. A building in such a prominent location, therefore, called for an architectural tour de force.

The project incorporates the character of the site, the port, and the coast. The terraces with their expressive edges give the complex its unique appearance and maritime character. The waves of the building go along with the undulating character of the dune landscape and seashore in front of it. Continuous curved glass balustrades reflect light, air, and water.

The materialization also refers to the surrounding dune landscape. The profiled cladding evokes the image of dune grass and wooden windbreaks. This creates an informal resort atmosphere for the residents, in keeping with the yacht club. The sloping terrace bands line the building, creating an elegant bolide. Combined with the natural sandy to brownish-black bronze tones and wooden terraces, this results in an exceptional project with a warm and classy appearance.

One Baelskaai comprises 78 residential units spread over eleven floors, of which 74 luxury flats and four duplexes. Six commercial spaces are located on the ground floor. Two parking levels are located below grade. The total area of the project is approximately 23,910 m².

