World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Belgium
  ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects
ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Binst Architects

+ 27

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Ostend, Belgium
ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Binst Architects

Text description provided by the architects. One Baelskaai by BINST ARCHITECTS is, as the name suggests, the figurehead of Oosteroever, the new district in full development in the historic port of Ostend. Oosteroever stands for a daring urban development. This design creates a statement and landmark with a strong identity at this exceptional location.

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Binst Architects

An architecture of undulating terraces with expressive edges refers to the surrounding coastal area, while in combination with the sophisticated materialization a tight detailing it gives the project a powerful, luxurious appearance.

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Binst Architects
ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Image 16 of 27
Ground Floor Plan

The large-scale development of the ‘Queen of the Belgian seaside resorts’ Lighthouse district into a hip new urban neighborhood is underway, and with One Baelskaai a new iconic building has been added. A building in such a prominent location, therefore, called for an architectural tour de force.

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Courtesy of Binst Architects

The project incorporates the character of the site, the port, and the coast. The terraces with their expressive edges give the complex its unique appearance and maritime character. The waves of the building go along with the undulating character of the dune landscape and seashore in front of it. Continuous curved glass balustrades reflect light, air, and water.

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Image 20 of 27
Section B

The materialization also refers to the surrounding dune landscape. The profiled cladding evokes the image of dune grass and wooden windbreaks. This creates an informal resort atmosphere for the residents, in keeping with the yacht club. The sloping terrace bands line the building, creating an elegant bolide. Combined with the natural sandy to brownish-black bronze tones and wooden terraces, this results in an exceptional project with a warm and classy appearance.

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Steel
Courtesy of Binst Architects
ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Steel
Courtesy of Binst Architects

One Baelskaai comprises 78 residential units spread over eleven floors, of which 74 luxury flats and four duplexes. Six commercial spaces are located on the ground floor. Two parking levels are located below grade. The total area of the project is approximately 23,910 m².

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Binst Architects
ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Cityscape
Courtesy of Binst Architects

ONE BAELSKAAI Apartments / Binst Architects - Exterior Photography
© Versluys Groep

Project location

Address:Ostend, Belgium

Binst Architects
