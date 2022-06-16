We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  4. Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife

Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckLearnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, WindowsLearnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, WindowsLearnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Educational Architecture, Community, Sustainability
  • Architects: Solange Espoille de Learnlife
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1938 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jordi Vila i Marta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Interface, 4 Elements Renovables, Elke Design, Muzo Furniture , Nolte Küchen, Roca, Zehnder Group Ibérica
  • Lead Architect : Solange Espoille
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jordi Vila i Marta

Project. Learnlife Eco Hub is a sustainability and innovation center situated in Castelldefels, a short distance outside the city of Barcelona. A learning center for all ages and community members, located in a stunning plot of land just yards from the sea and surrounded by a pine forest.

Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography
© Jordi Vila i Marta
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jordi Vila i Marta

Affordable and sustainable. Eco Hub is a nearly zero energy building (NZEB), flexible, with a non-permanent structure. A building with very high-energy performance, in which the small amount of energy required is generated largely from on-site renewable sources. The building has achieved the Passivhaus Classic certification, which offers energy savings of up to 90% compared to conventional buildings and digitizing processes that enable the simplification of the entire process of construction. The purpose is to contribute to a better environment, creating not only an innovative learning space close to nature but also a sustainable construction that reduces C02 emissions on our planet.

Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jordi Vila i Marta
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Jordi Vila i Marta
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Image 23 of 25
Plan
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jordi Vila i Marta

Resilient and sustainable.The premise was to create a sustainable construction with materials of natural origin, whose production process generates less waste, requires low-energy consumption, and respects nature. 

Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Jordi Vila i Marta
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Image 25 of 25
Axonometría despiece
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jordi Vila i Marta
Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Jordi Vila i Marta

Connect nature, people, and places. The project promotes a new collaborative design process, to better understand environmental issues and their impact on our planet. The purpose is to connect an innovative and creative learning environment with the local community and be a reference in sustainability for the global community.

Learnlife Learning Center / Solange Espoille de Learnlife - Exterior Photography
© Jordi Vila i Marta

Solange Espoille de Learnlife
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainability
