Frank Gehry Reveals New Images of his First Residential Tower in Canada

Great Gulf Group, Dream, and Westdale Properties, have unveiled renders of Frank Gehry's newest architecture in Toronto, Canada. Set to leave a mark on the city's skyline, Forma, the architect’s first residential tower in Canada and his tallest building yet rises 73 storeys and features a thoughtfully-appointed Gehry-designed lobby along with a striking custom art installation that reflects his visionary approach, as well as interiors by international design studio Paolo Ferrari.

Forma's design will define the urban space along King Street and Duncan Street in Toronto, creating a new visual dynamism and movement onto the skyline. The relationship between the surrounding building volumes, as well as the void between the towers, change as onlookers move around the site, creating an effect that is further amplified by the material selection and the geometries of the façade. The resulting visual fluidity becomes even more dynamic over the course of the day due to the sun's reflection on the metal.

Since the architect was born in Toronto, it was important that Forma’s design honors some of the buildings that were important to him growing up, like Old City Hall, where the architectural definition and texture of the sandstone helped establish an air of gravitas. This inspired the design of the façade as well as the lobby, inspired by the Group of Seven and the ties between the natural landscape and Canada’s identity.

I’m a Toronto traditionalist, because I remember Osgoode Hall, University Avenue, the Parliament Buildings, and the Royal York Hotel. There is a feeling of Toronto that I had as a kid, and I wanted that to be in the DNA of our design. Every city in the world has its own light and the light is modified by the buildings in the city. I wanted this building to capture the essence of Toronto. It’s not like everywhere else. The light is different. The heritage is different. It’s a different place. I hope that is what people see when they look up. -- Frank Gehry, Gehry Partners LLP

The material selection of the east tower lobby offers a counterpoint to the stainless steel of the tower with curved wood furniture and details, complemented with limestone cladding on the walls and flooring. The ceiling is dominated by a sculptural installation designed by Gehry’s design team, offering a shimmering motif of maple leaves that can be viewed from the street. Following the same vocabulary of the façade, alternating stainless steel and glass canopies wrap the corners of both towers at street level, maximizing the public realm with active street frontage by giving coverage to future potential commercial tenants.

The rest of the interior spaces were designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari, who delivered designs that served as a metaphor for the city. The interiors strike a balance between spaces that feel exuberant with others that are serene. Amenity spaces across the tower highlight the importance of a user-centric approach, reflecting how future residents will live in and use the spaces. Rather than concentrating amenities in one area of the building, spaces were grouped by theme and strategically located throughout, providing spaces that are more intimate and accessible. Hospitality and entertainment amenities are grouped in the Grand Suite on the 73rd floor, taking advantage of panoramic views. The Grand Suite features a chef’s kitchen, interconnected entertainment rooms, and an intimate theatre.

The Creator’s Club features a multi-functional co-working space, which shifts from private and semi-private spaces to more open areas for working and collaboration. An adjoining Maker’s Studio offers space for hands-on tasks, crafts, and hobbies, while the soundproof recording studio allows content creators to record podcasts, or work on social media videos and other creations. The Health and Wellness Retreat features a spa, a jacuzzi with warm grey stone, and a sauna, which complements a warm, lively fitness studio complete with the latest equipment, including a dedicated spin room.