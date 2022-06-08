We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Dental Practice in Kampen / Buro/S Architects

Dental Practice in Kampen / Buro/S Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Clinic
Kampen, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Buro/S Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aiste Rakauskaite
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Asona, Kawneer, Altena steenhandel BV, BK ALU, Bisofloor, Ecophon, Zonnegilde, emsländer baustoffwerke
  • Design Team : Mahyar Nikkhoy, Saghar Wafae, Faisal Samim, Maurice van der Steen
  • Photographer : Aiste Rakauskaite
  • Interior Architects : Buro/S Architects, Buro/S Architects
  • Client/Owner : Hanze Tandartsen, Hanze Tandartsen
  • General Contractor  : Eikenaar Bouwbedrijf BV, Eikenaar Bouwbedrijf BV
  • Structural Engineer Team : 2C Engineer, 2C Engineer
  • Installation Consultant : Technion, Technion
  • City : Kampen
  • Country : The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the new housing district ‘Stationskwartier’ in Kampen, BURO S ARCHITECTS designed this accommodation for a young and growing dental practice. With most of the architecture in this new district being of rather traditional design, it was the client’s wish as well as a municipal requirement to add a new building that would stand out as a dynamic, striking volume, easy to recognize both from the residential area and the nearby highway. Additionally, the client wanted the building to convey the values and mission of their practice, where patients’ comfort and wellbeing always come first. The practice also had to be as compact as possible with the potential to expand in the future.

© Aiste Rakauskaite

The design was influenced by three main principles: the official guidelines for the organization of dental practices; the way the building presents itself in the Stationskwartier district; and how patients experience their visit to the practice.

© Aiste Rakauskaite
Diagram
Diagram

A dental practice has to meet the highest standards of hygiene, safety, and privacy. This requires a completely separate routing and zoning for staff and patients. To achieve this the design efficiently divides all functions on the ground floor among three zones: one with six treatment rooms, one that accommodates all technical and facility rooms and routing for staff, and one that combines the reception area with routing for patients. A clear and logical setup allows for a daily routine that is both productive and ergonomic. On the first floor, used exclusively by staff, the same three zones are applied to organize the various functions: breakroom, locker rooms, and offices.

© Aiste Rakauskaite

By pushing the outermost of the three zones all the way to the edges of the building envelope, the first floor gets a staggered, sculptural look. On the southeastern side of the building, this creates a playful and dynamic architectural accent, on the northwestern façade at Blauwe Engel the design emphasizes the entrance to the practice. The whole building presents itself open and inviting in all directions, different and surprising from every angle. The red brick facade refers to the surrounding urban development while the compact dimensions are reminiscent of the historical buildings in the center of Kampen. The grout has the same color as the bricks, which highlights the sculptural quality and harmony of the building even more.

© Aiste Rakauskaite
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Inside the practice, everything has been done to give patients the most comfortable experience. The minimalist approach and integral design create a serene and relaxing atmosphere that reduces stress and makes patients feel welcome. Thanks to ample daylight the compact building feels spacious and airy. Muted whites and greys are alternated with warm wooden panels near the treatment rooms, and bright red accents act as intuitive signage that helps patients with orientation.

© Aiste Rakauskaite

Designing everything - from the exterior to the interior and furniture - in an integral process, ensures high quality and consistent look and feel throughout the building. With this project, BURO S ARCHITECTS has created a modern, innovative dental practice where employees love to work and where patients can get the tailored healthcare they deserve.

© Aiste Rakauskaite

Project location

Address:Kampen, The Netherlands

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicThe Netherlands
Cite: "Dental Practice in Kampen / Buro/S Architects" 08 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983211/dental-practice-in-kampen-buro-s-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

