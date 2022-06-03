We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. SANTO by the Sea House / Pham Huu Son Architects

SANTO by the Sea House / Pham Huu Son Architects

Save this project
SANTO by the Sea House / Pham Huu Son Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ninh Hòa, Vietnam
  • Architects: Pham Huu Son Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects : Pham Huu Son
  • Design Team : Nguyen Duc An, Nguyen Truong Ky
  • City : Ninh Hòa
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the central region of Vietnam, Van Phong Bay is about 30 minutes from the Nha Trang city center by car to the North, owning many beautiful beaches and extremely majestic natural landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The house was developed based on the idea of ​​​​the owner's desire to have a Mediterranean Revival - Santorini architecture. However, the difficulty when developing this style is that the doorways are very small and narrow as well as how to bring new modernity to the house. From that concept, Santo by the Sea is designed with large arched doorways to make the most of the beauty of the surrounding nature and bring natural light to the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

To express the meaning that the house is brought from nature - created from the sea, all the walls inside and outside are finished with a rough plaster, the ceiling is left with an exposed cement form to focus on the main feature which is the beautiful blue ocean and the sky.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

In order to bring the correspondence with the large proportion of the arches, the wall panels of the building are also made with a large thickness, which is also a difficulty when implementing the construction.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The main space in the house is divided between the main space for the owner on the ground floor and the space for guests on the upper floor. Therefore, all stairs are arranged outside the house and also take full advantage of the natural beauty when moving through the aisles along the stairs. The spaces between the 2 floors are connected by a large pool area located in the middle of the house.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Located in a location with a lot of fresh seafood from the sea, the house in addition to the family kitchen space on the ground floor also has a seafood processing space (sushi bar) on the upper floor for the owner to entertain guests.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pham Huu Son Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "SANTO by the Sea House / Pham Huu Son Architects" 03 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983026/santo-by-the-sea-house-pham-huu-son-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream