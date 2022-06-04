We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Lam House / MM++ architects

Lam House / MM++ architects

Lam House / MM++ architects

© Nam Bui Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: MM++ architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  181
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nam Bui Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, Kohler
  • Lead Architect : An Pham Thi
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

Text description provided by the architects. After a few months of COVID lockdown in Saigon, the owner and architect My An Pham worked together to create a ‘resort house’ where a family of three could move in and live in a more open space where they can be in touch with a small garden. They want to escape from a boxed view in their downtown apartment and feel nature again. It took the architect and the project owner only 3 months from concept to realization of Lam House, a place where they could live and feel nature vibes from every corner.

© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography
Plan
Plan
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

When looking at its typical ‘citi house’ floor plan of the area, My An Pham, the lead architect of MM Home, challenged herself if she can turn the structured and fragmented layout of the area into a more interesting green ‘resort house’ project. Based on the city’s approved construction layout, My An turns them into a cleaner floor plan by expanding the space and removing the unnecessary wall, she recreates an inner view open space where all the unnecessary designs details are removed and recreated to leave a simple yet elegant space with an open kitchen, an inner garden and lots of infinitive view of the blue sky from the glass rooftop placed along side of their hallway.

© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

Lam house’s facade is covered with greenery and blended with nature. Its open living area has a full view over the green garden in the front yard where there are beautiful flowers in a tropical landscape and a small herb garden. The elegant yet natural living room has an open kitchen where the owner could prepare her favorite food and enjoy the beauty of light and greenery from dawn to sunset through floor-to-ceiling glass doors and rooftop glass windows.

© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

The open rooftop along the hallway fills natural light into all areas of Lam house: its living room, a center bedroom, and master bedroom. Inside the open space living room, an area is dedicated to a small indoor garden where the owner could view from its open kitchen and any other corners

© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

Inside the restroom, a small window is designed from the rooftop to bring in the natural light as well as create better ventilation inside of the house. The backyard is reminiscent of a resort room with an open space serenity garden where the owner could enjoy the lush green trees; complemented by the minimalist bedroom design, the focus of the master bedroom is on the beauty of nature.

© Nam Bui Photography
© Nam Bui Photography

Project gallery

MM++ architects
Vietnam
Cite: "Lam House / MM++ architects" 04 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983018/lam-house-mm-plus-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

