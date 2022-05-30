We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Productive House La Balconera / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Productive House La Balconera / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Save this project
Productive House La Balconera / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Store
  • Architects: Natura Futura Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dipac, Dolmen, Maderas Pedro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Montalvo, a satellite city of Babahoyo, Ecuador, with approximately 16 thousand inhabitants, has based its urban growth on a horizontal, dispersed, and low density. This has led to the abandonment of traditional organizational systems such as the gallery and the porch that promoted the connection with the street and community life. In this sense, it seeks to recover the link between private and public use.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

A local family finds the need to transform their 19mx11m lot into a residential and commercial space within the urban center, where a restaurant and three houses corresponding to the mother and daughters will operate, promoting coexistence and work together within the same space. For this purpose, it is proposed to divide the program in half: restaurant to the left and housing to the right.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The commercial area comprises a kitchen space and a double-height, which is connected horizontally by a porticoed bridge that links the spaces for diners with the outdoor gallery. The residential area comprises one first-floor apartment and two upper-floor apartments. Both parts of the program are linked to the outdoor gallery through folding and hinged lattice doors, whose shared use will depend on the activity of the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The project proposes a system of modular pouches that configure the exterior gallery; by means of beams and tensors of wooden planks and metal plates.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Espacio MeM
Cortesía de Espacio MeM

La Balconera offers a new possibility of diversifying urban centers, through the recovery of the gallery and the traditional porch as configuring elements that promote the link with the street, from a collective and productive habitat.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Natura Futura Arquitectura
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCommercial ArchitectureRetailStore
Cite: "Productive House La Balconera / Natura Futura Arquitectura" [Casa productiva La Balconera / Natura Futura Arquitectura] 30 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982700/productive-house-la-balconera-natura-futura-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream