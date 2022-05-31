We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Barn and Multipurpose Warehouse / Mariel Suárez

Barn and Multipurpose Warehouse / Mariel Suárez

© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa+ 44

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential Architecture
  • Architects: Mariel Suárez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3638 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Patagonia Flooring, Arneg, Mike, Pavitec Concrete, Walmer, ferrum
  • Collaborators : Vanesa Pellegrini, Florencia Gonda, Florencia Basílico
  • Construction Company : Flexio S.A.
  • Project And Execution Electrical Installation : TyM
  • Plumbing : Fernando Rodríguez
  • Air Conditioning : Termoclima
  • Lawn And Irrigation : Triagro
  • Landscaping : Patricia López
© Ramiro Sosa
Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a versatile space that allows incorporating different uses according to the necessities for a family on a piece of land adjoining their house. We think of a visible modulated structure that makes it possible to divide sectors according to convenience. We use W profiles and thermo-insulating panels with two sheet metal faces and injected rigid polyurethane foam between them and hermetic openings with double glazing.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
The construction system optimizes assembly times and the materials used to achieve high levels of energy efficiency. For the electrical installation and air conditioning ducts, we use pipes and visible boxes made of galvanized sheet metal. The interior floors are made of smooth concrete and on the exterior floors, we combine concrete sidewalks with interlocking cement paving stones. We generated a skylight to the north, along the entire length of the nave, to illuminate it without the need to open other openings to the street and thus preserve the intimacy of the interior activities.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
We decided to place the wet cores at the ends to make it easier to subdivide the ship. During the execution, the uses of the spaces were defined: car wash, storage, service sector, and gym. Finishing off the volume towards one end, we designed a space that houses an office with a large window facing the garden. We propose an entrance door at each end, for the service sector and for the office and recreational sector.

© Ramiro Sosa
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Ramiro Sosa
A sports area and a tennis court are added to the side of the nave. As support for the recreational area, we designed large eaves as a quincho that contains storage cabinets, kitchenette, and bathroom, hidden behind sliding gates. We opted for the same material as the shed for this space and used a composite material of wood and polymers with UV protection for the floor and ceiling. On the west side, we proposed sliding panels to stop the afternoon sun in summer.

© Ramiro Sosa
Cite: "Barn and Multipurpose Warehouse / Mariel Suárez" [El granero, nave multiuso y sector recreativo / Mariel Suárez] 31 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982649/barn-and-multipurpose-warehouse-mariel-suarez> ISSN 0719-8884

