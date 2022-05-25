RIBA Announces the 2022 London Building of the Year

Save this picture! Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects as the 2022 London Building of the Year. Sited beside the Clancarty Lodge in the northwestern corner of South Park, the community center is a development comprising several new pavilions arranged around the existing Clancarty Lodge, a landmark included in the project and refurbished as an exhibition space.

The center caters to the local community by providing spaces for social and educational functions, clubs, events, and a café. The jury appreciated the flexibility of the program, further tested when plans to locate a nursery in the west wing were scrapped mid-project without major impediments. The project also demonstrates a sensibility to its context, drawing inspiration for the distinctive mono-pitch roof forms from the glasshouses previously found on the site.

Save this picture! Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Sustainable materials have been considered by the architects. The structure of the pavilions is built out of responsibly sourced CLT timber and over 35% of the building material is composed of recycled materials. Orientation plays a big part in reducing energy use. South-facing glazing is shaded by overhangs. High-level actuated vents and low-level openable windows passively ventilate the spaces.

The jury deemed that the architects have met the brief and budget with confidence and inventiveness, delivering a highly sustainable, delightful, and flexible asset for the client.

Save this picture! Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

The RIBA Awards have been running since 1966 and are judged and presented locally. Projects are judged first for RIBA Regional Awards, then RIBA National Awards; the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist is selected from winners of the RIBA National Awards. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.

RIBA 2022 East Building of the Year: 36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Save this picture! 36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

RIBA 2022 Yorkshire Building of the Year: Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture! Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton and Crow

RIBA 2022 South East Building of the Year: Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock

Save this picture! Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon Kennedy

RIBA 2022 South Building of the Year: Cohen Quadrangle, Exeter College, Oxford by Alison Brooks Architects

Save this picture! Cohen Quadrangle, Exeter College, Oxford by Alison Brooks Architects. Image © Nick Hufton

RIBA 2022 East Midlands Building of the Year: The Lyth Building by Evans Vettori Architects

Save this picture! The Lyth Building by Evans Vettori Architects. Image © Martine Hamilton Knight

RIBA 2022 West Midlands Building of the Year: The Undercroft learning Centre, Worcester Cathedral by Acanthus Clews Architects

Save this picture! The Undercroft learning Centre, Worcester Cathedral by Acanthus Clews Architects. Image © Andy Marshall