We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. RIBA Announces the 2022 London Building of the Year

RIBA Announces the 2022 London Building of the Year

Save this article
RIBA Announces the 2022 London Building of the Year

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects as the 2022 London Building of the Year. Sited beside the Clancarty Lodge in the northwestern corner of South Park, the community center is a development comprising several new pavilions arranged around the existing Clancarty Lodge, a landmark included in the project and refurbished as an exhibition space.

36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony ColemanMaggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton and CrowGuildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon KennedySands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner+ 11

The center caters to the local community by providing spaces for social and educational functions, clubs, events, and a café. The jury appreciated the flexibility of the program, further tested when plans to locate a nursery in the west wing were scrapped mid-project without major impediments. The project also demonstrates a sensibility to its context, drawing inspiration for the distinctive mono-pitch roof forms from the glasshouses previously found on the site.

Save this picture!
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Sustainable materials have been considered by the architects. The structure of the pavilions is built out of responsibly sourced CLT timber and over 35% of the building material is composed of recycled materials. Orientation plays a big part in reducing energy use. South-facing glazing is shaded by overhangs. High-level actuated vents and low-level openable windows passively ventilate the spaces.

Related Article

RIBA Announces 2022 London Awards Winners

The jury deemed that the architects have met the brief and budget with confidence and inventiveness, delivering a highly sustainable, delightful, and flexible asset for the client.

Save this picture!
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

The RIBA Awards have been running since 1966 and are judged and presented locally. Projects are judged first for RIBA Regional Awards, then RIBA National Awards; the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist is selected from winners of the RIBA National Awards. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.

Other regional RIBA 2022 Building Award winners have been announced

RIBA 2022 East Building of the Year: 36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Save this picture!
36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
36 Storey's Way, Churchill College by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

RIBA 2022 Yorkshire Building of the Year: Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton and Crow
Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton and Crow

RIBA 2022 South East Building of the Year: Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock

Save this picture!
Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon Kennedy
Guildford Crematorium by Haverstock. Image © Simon Kennedy

RIBA 2022 South Building of the Year: Cohen Quadrangle, Exeter College, Oxford by Alison Brooks Architects

Save this picture!
Cohen Quadrangle, Exeter College, Oxford by Alison Brooks Architects. Image © Nick Hufton
Cohen Quadrangle, Exeter College, Oxford by Alison Brooks Architects. Image © Nick Hufton

RIBA 2022 East Midlands Building of the Year: The Lyth Building by Evans Vettori Architects

Save this picture!
The Lyth Building by Evans Vettori Architects. Image © Martine Hamilton Knight
The Lyth Building by Evans Vettori Architects. Image © Martine Hamilton Knight

RIBA 2022 West Midlands Building of the Year: The Undercroft learning Centre, Worcester Cathedral by Acanthus Clews Architects

Save this picture!
The Undercroft learning Centre, Worcester Cathedral by Acanthus Clews Architects. Image © Andy Marshall
The Undercroft learning Centre, Worcester Cathedral by Acanthus Clews Architects. Image © Andy Marshall

Related Article

RIBA Announces 2022 London Awards Winners

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "RIBA Announces the 2022 London Building of the Year" 25 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982492/riba-announces-the-2022-london-building-of-the-year> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream