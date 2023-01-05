Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  194
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, CLIMAR, CIN, GLS2 CARPINTARIA, Koklatt, Microsoft, PADIMAT, Sosoares, U-DECK
  • Lead Architects : João Tiago Aguiar
  • Design Team : Susana Luis, Rúben Mateus, João Nery Morais, Maria Sousa Otto, Arianna Camozzi, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, Diogo Romão, Constança Lino, Francisco Duarte, Nuno Sequeira, Renata Vieira
  • Engineering : OMF
  • Contractor : Carlos Godinho da Silva
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and expansion of a semi-detached house in Caramão neighbourhood, Lisbon. The highlight is drawn to the extension at the back, made possible by moving forward the rear façade into the interior of the plot, resulting in the fully redrawing of the façade which allowed a good number of interior changes. This façade has few visual elements, where only the essential prevails in contrast with the diversity and characteristic disorder of the usual patio environments.

Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair
Finished by the end of 2021, it is now possible to see a house which everyone recognizes blended with its surroundings, thanks to the preservation of the main façade respecting the neighbourhood's characteristics. The house comprises 3 floors (basement, ground-floor & 1st floor), with the social area on the ground floor and the private area on the 1st floor. The basement has a laundry/technical area, a guest toilet, and an office/guestroom, going a bit beyond its most obvious function. As a curiosity this lower floor is naturally lighted and ventilated by a “lightwell/patio”.

Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Image 16 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Image 21 of 24
Section - BB

The interior was partially transformed to value human interaction, the major concern being how the residents may benefit from the house. To achieve this purpose, spaces integrated with the kitchen open to the living-room were designed and the living-room extended into the patio. The ground floor is fluid, wide and unified by also joining the transformed garden into a social area, which boosts interpersonal interactions. At the back of the 1st floor an ensuite bedroom with an exclusive patio was designed as well as two other bedrooms, which, by being close to the main façade and benefiting from the roof’s garret have a high ceiling, thus presenting an elegant and distinct design.

Caramão BN House / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
