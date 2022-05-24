Polyfunctional Building Petřiny82 / Lucie Němcová

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Václav Novák

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Praha 6, Czech Republic
  • Collaboration : Studio ANTA, Ing. arch. Karel Scheib (The Land Planning Procedure Documentation)
  • Building Graphic Designer : Petr Kněžek
  • City : Praha 6
  • Country : Czech Republic
© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

Text description provided by the architects. The investor’s close ties to dance and to the locality gave rise to a project that has breathed new life into a retail building set within a 1960s housing estate. As part of the transformation, a dance studio was built on the upper floors above the street-level shops and offices.

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

The building was completely renovated. A second floor was constructed atop the existing aboveground levels, and a broad span roof void of internal loadbearing members allowed for the creation of expansive halls fulfilling the requirements for professional dancesport. Such spaces would not have been possible in the lower levels due to the building’s internal loadbearing skeleton system. The dance studio also has facilities on the first floor, including the reception, changing rooms, and a smaller ballet hall. The remainder of this floor comprises office rental space.

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

Because one of the key aims of the project was to support the retail parterre function of the building, the original shops on the ground floor were completely renovated and enhanced with suitable utility spaces. This provided an opportunity for small businesses, namely a café, which had been noticeably missing in the locality, to make use of the generous spaces with large-format shop windows looking out on the revised space along the main boulevard. Granted a lease on this frontal space by the city, the owner of the building has committed to its upkeep and financed its renovation by landscape architects. At street level, the building features a pedestrian passage, which in light of its position between two linear apartment buildings significantly increases the accessibility and utility of the surrounding public space.

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor
© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

The south-facing building is situated on a busy city boulevard with a tram service. At once distinctive, the façade with balcony platforms shaded by a floating structure of atypically bent perforated slats fulfills a purely functional purpose as well. The design reflects the need to cast a degree of shade on the exposed front of the building and reduce street noise as well as expand the upper floors with useable outdoor space. The concept resulted in an intimate interspace, with the balconies extending along the entire face of the building open to the users of the offices and the dance studio. 

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák
Section
Section

The slats are tilted at various angles. In combination with the movement of the observer, who almost always views the building lengthwise thanks to the access boulevard, they give the impression of gentle ripples moving across the façade.

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

The building is a three-story structure with a reinforced concrete skeleton system. The new third-floor addition lies beneath a roof of pre tensioned panels with a peripheral reinforced concrete loadbearing structure. The building has a partial basement. The extra weight of the new second floor required jet grouting of the foundation columns. The interior layout of the building was redesigned in order to meet contemporary functional needs. On the first and second floors of the building’s south face, walkable steel balcony cantilevers were installed with an outer floating structure of perforated metal slats.

© Václav Novák
© Václav Novák

Address:Na Petřinách 310, 162 00 Praha 6-Veleslavín, Czech Republic

Lucie Nemcova
Cite: "Polyfunctional Building Petřiny82 / Lucie Němcová" 24 May 2022. ArchDaily.

