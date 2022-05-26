Innovative Ceramic Surfaces for a Healthy Return to Movie Theaters

Save this picture! Arcadia Cinema / DW9. Image Courtesy of Iris Ceramica Group

In the context of the pandemic, where several businesses were forced to close temporarily, movie theaters across the world were among the most affected. Fast forward more than two years later, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 are still present, marking a turning point in the traditional cinema experience. But even as attendance is still not close to pre-pandemic levels, certain segments of moviegoers are enjoying the benefits of the giant screen, comfortable seats, massive speaker systems and theater snacks.

As these moviegoers return and the cinema experience is reimagined, designers have shifted towards health and safety as a top priority. From wall cladding to flooring solutions, the choice of materials is crucial in providing that well-being. Demand is therefore focused on products that – in addition to providing resistance to heavy foot traffic – are antibacterial, hygienic and easy to clean. Of course, in an effort to attract as many users as possible, comfort and aesthetics are also important factors to consider in movie theater architecture.

With these design principles in mind, FMG (Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti), a brand of the Iris Ceramic Group, has developed full-body technical porcelain stoneware in its Active Surfaces® version. Thanks to its unique physical and visual properties, the material is ideal for cinema interiors. In fact, it has already been successfully incorporated in the Arcadia multi-screen cinema, which is located in Le Due Torri, one of the largest shopping centers in the Italian province of Bergamo. Covering several floors without affecting the pre-existing structure, it features seven maxi-screens and reclining chairs, as well as technical rooms and services.

The porcelain stoneware welcomes visitors at Arcadia’s entrance, integrating four different Active Surfaces® collections (all in 120x60 cm dimensions). With a natural finish, Venice Villa Silver was used in the foyer for the floors and bar top, a key feature that acts as a space organizer. It is also present in a large seating area that, similar to street furniture, conveys the public dimension of the entrance. Continuing the aesthetic qualities of the surface, Palladio Pisani Natural covers the wall behind the bar, the bathroom access area, the vanity tops and walls behind the washbasins. For the bathroom’s floors and walls, the Venice Villa Rialto Blue is utilized in natural and polished finishes.

Permanent health and hygiene benefits

Uniting science and creativity to create a safe, hygienic space for users, Active Surfaces® destroy bacteria and viruses, preventing the formation of biofilm. Thanks to the photo-catalytic properties of titanium dioxide combined with silver, the eco-active material is able to eliminate 99% of bacteria – from the most common to the most dangerous and antibiotic-resistant. The antiviral effectiveness has also been tested and certified on SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for Covid-19), 94% of which is eliminated in just 4 hours of natural and artificial light exposure.

In addition, the surface is capable of converting volatile molecules from dangerous pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), into harmless substances. With the simple action of light – which can be any kind, including energy-saving LED lights –, these are permanently and continuously eliminated from the air, thus reducing any substances that are harmful to human health and the environment. Likewise, the material can degrade and eliminate the main molecules responsible for bad odours, keeping the room clean, comfortable and pleasant. And because dirt practically doesn’t stick, the cleaning process is quite easy and quick; all it takes is water and mild detergents, replacing costly, aggressive and toxic components.

Apart from its antibacterial and antiviral, anti-pollution, anti-odour and self-cleaning properties, Active Surfaces® are produced in factories with zero emissions, contain more than 40% recycled materials and are fully recyclable (all in conformity with LEED requirements). Therefore, in combination with its sleek and versatile aesthetic, the porcelain stoneware is well suited to the mission of ensuring a healthy return to the big screens. It is also ideal for other modern spaces with a high level of human interaction, such as health facilities, residential buildings and public spaces.

If the pandemic taught us something, it’s that health – hand in hand with sustainability – should always come first. From an architecture perspective, this implies that every material we choose should respond accordingly, but without compromising creativity and design. To do so, it is crucial to foster innovation and continue discovering new ways to promote user well-being while encouraging respect for the environment.

