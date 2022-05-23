We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Shoonya House / BandukSmith Studio

Shoonya House / BandukSmith Studio

© Vinay Panjwani

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Deesa, India
  • Architects: BandukSmith Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Vinay Panjwani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KG Tiles, Philips, Sanjari Glass Enterprise, Ziky Plaster- Lakhan Rathod
  • Lead Architects : Sachin Bandukwala, Melissa Smith
  • Structural Consultant : StrucArt Design Consultants
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the edge of town, along a buffer of potato farmlands, is a residence, Shoonya (meaning zero) designed for a young family. The brief was to design a house that would naturally withstand the harsh climate conditions of northern Gujarat and create various scales of openness within the house. In response to these aspirations, the project balances experimental design methods with traditions of the neighbourhood and locally available construction skills, materials and knowledge.

© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Plan - Ground Floor
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Plan - First Floor
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The protective house uses thick walls, insulated slab strategies, and smartly controlled openings to shield its inhabitants from the hot summer sun. The plan is oriented to the entrance on the southern side while potato farmlands stretch along the northern end.

© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Diagram 1
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The design is revealed through solar strategies of closed mass on the south and open terraces for transparency on the northern side, strategic cut outs where light and shadow can play, and walls of different materials and porosities. The house is constructed through a combined structural system; with load bearing external walls and an internal frame structure.

© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

Lime plastered walls, exposed brick jaali (screen) facades, steel frame fenestrations, and flowing terrazzo flooring come together to bring coolness into the space and form a sense of familiarity. In the earthy tones of the built house, the furniture and fabricated staircase add a pop of color and eccentricity. Shoonya is powered through solar panels,  installed on the terrace.

Project gallery

About this office
BandukSmith Studio
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
"Shoonya House / BandukSmith Studio" 23 May 2022. ArchDaily.

