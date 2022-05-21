We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Chidambarum House / BandukSmith Studio

Chidambarum House / BandukSmith Studio

Save this project
Chidambarum House / BandukSmith Studio

© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Team : Ishaani Shah, Nabajyoti Dutta Choudhury
  • Clients : Mohal and Christina Sarabhai
  • Contractor : Hitesh Purohit
  • Carpenter : Jagdish Suthar
  • Plumbing : Rameshbhai
  • Fabrication : Suresh Panchal, Suresh Panchal
  • Glasswork : Nisu Glass
  • City : Ahmedabad
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. The Chidambarum House is an evolving place, layering phases of history onto its structure, shifting as its family matures and grows. When the site was first acquired, a small Art Deco structure stood in the land. Behind it, the original house designed by Gira Sarabhai, opened toward the Sabarmati River. Over time, Sarabhai’s house has expanded, extending back toward and finally wrapping all the way around the old Art Deco structure. Architects of varied approaches have brought new life and ideas to the place. What we have contributed to the layered campus is a project in three phases that uses the existing Art Deco Structure as an armature, and reaches out into the trees to develop a light, airy home within a home for Mohal and Christina Sarabhai, their children, and great dane.

Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
Save this picture!
Combined Plan
Combined Plan
Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Phase 1: floating a new terrace - A new open terrace, hovering between openings of the old Art Deco facade, reclaims the space above an old garage to create a three-sided elevated court. The steel frame rests on a raised beam, and projects over the existing facade, anchored in the ground below, to create a shaded arcade at the ground level, and a railing above. Simple teakwood, and planks, polished with linseed oil and water, complete a surface that floats in the branches of an old neem tree, flanked by a row of marble shelves.

Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

Phase 2: reclaiming an art deco verandah - The glass-faced verandah glows warmly and operates as a visual connection between the house and the open terrace. Delicate teakwood frames touch ornate columns lightly, subtly articulating a threshold while amplifying the beauty of the view. Inside, a sleek white light tray suspended from brass pipes ties together the stylized art deco elements to create a contemporary space.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Phase 3: building rooms in the trees - Moving out from the building, floating above the wall and walkway, a new set of light-filled rooms hangs from a steel truss, winding around aged trees. A thin floor plate turns the corner to a lit ceiling below, highlighting the thin columns from which it is suspended, no larger than the straight trunk of a young aso palav tree running up through its private courtyard. Volumes open at the corner, peering into the leaves through alternating sheets of glass and marble. Washed with dappled light, warm jaisalmer stone flooring anchors cozy rooms inside.

Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BandukSmith Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Chidambarum House / BandukSmith Studio" 21 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982287/chidambarum-house-banduksmith-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream